Division 2 Classified Assignments: Where to find the backpack trophies and audio logs

Division 2 Classified Assignments are new missions added to the game in the most recent patch, the same one that introduced the Division 2 raid. Classified Assignments are optional missions in The Division 2, and they're much shorter than normal missions - which aren't particularly long to begin with. Along the way, each one of the Division 2 Classified Assignments has four audio logs to find, along with a backpack trophy. Right now, there's only two Division 2 Classified Assignments in the game, and we've got the locations for all of the Division 2 Classified Assignment backpack trophies and audio logs.

Division 2 Classified Assignments: National Bond Armory backpack trophy and audio logs

The first Classified Assignment will have you slaying True Sons in the National Bond Armory, and we've got all of the collectible locations for you here:

Backpack Trophy (Hotdog)

For the Hotdog backpack trophy, you need to clear the first room of enemies then go through the very first airlock. In front of you will be a yellow power box on the wall - shoot it to unlock a door in the first big room. Go back and up the stairs to the back right corner of the room, where you'll find the Hotdog backpack trophy inside a small crate.

Collectible #1

Right underneath the room with the backpack trophy is the first audio log, on the shelf at the back.

Collectible #2

Go back through the airlock and open the optional door before you go down the stairs to find the next audio log.

Collectible #3

Enter the vault area and you'll be given the objective to destroy four caches. After you clear the enemies, follow the room around to the right and shoot the huge lock off the door to enter another room with a corpse and an audio log.

Collectible #4

In the final combat room, after you kill Sergeant Bourne, head to the back left corner and shoot the yellow power box on the wall to open the double doors. Inside the office is some more loot and the final audio log.

Division 2 Classified Assignments: Nelson Theatre backpack trophy and audio logs

The second and only other Division 2 Classified Assignment is in the Nelson Theatre, between the Demolition Site control point and the Theater settlement. Here's where you can find all of the collectibles:

Backpack Trophy (Donut)

After you clear the first combat room, on the left hand side is a room guarded by a rolling metal shutter. There's a keypad next to it but you can't interact with it until you turn on the two generators. Follow the yellow cables to find the first generator upstairs, and the second generator at the end of the next corridor. Turn them both on and head back to the room to get the donut backpack trophy in a small crate.

Collectible #1

The first audio log is also in this room, found on the shelf right behind the backpack trophy.

Collectible #2

Go back down the corridor toward the second generator and on your right will be a blocked elevator. Force the doors open to find a corpse, loot, and the second audio log inside.

Collectible #3

Clear the theatre of enemies then push into the underground. In the long corridor there's a locked door on your right. Shoot the lock off and you'll find another audio log inside.

Collectible #4

For the final audio log, fight through behind the stage in the theatre until you have the objective to search for the cell key. Go right behind the stage and on the right-hand side, if you look up, you'll see a rope that you can shoot attached to a catwalk. Climb up it and you'll find the final audio log on a corpse on the catwalk.

Keep your eyes peeled on this guide as we'll update it with any more Division 2 Classified Assignments later down the line!

