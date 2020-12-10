How to get the Cyberpunk 2077 mantis blades

Getting hold of the Cyberpunk 2077 mantis blades will no doubt be a goal for many of us that have followed the game since its announcement. These arm-embedded blades are quite the melee upgrade for your V.

But whereas adding Cyberpunk 2077 mantis blades to your arsenal might seem like something that comes in the form of an upgrade, you'll need to actually get them added to your body by a professional ripperdoc. Here's how to get them:

How to get mantis blades in Cyberpunk 2077

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

To get the mantis blades you'll find need enough street cred and money to be able to buy them. The majority of ripperdocs in Night City will stock mantis blades - found under the arms section of the cyberware enhancements menu - but they're locked behind a requirement to have at least level 20 street cred. You'll also need around 16,000 eddies in order to buy them and get them equipped.

After that though they'll appear in your inventory under cyberware, which is where you can apply mods to them - like make them constantly aflame for maximum damage. You can also switch to them using your weapons wheel at any point too.

How to best use the Cyberpunk 2077 mantis blades

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If you really want to dial into the mantis blade combat style, you'll want to spec your character out accordingly.

Handily, the more you use the mantis blades, the higher your skill with them will be, as you'll be constantly earning skill points for mantis blade wielding. The higher your skill, the higher your damage buffs will be while using the mantis blades.

Make sure you also make use of the strong attack option, which you can use by holding down the attack button. This will let you leap over to an enemy to dig your blades in for a powerful attack that could leave them bleeding.

As for skills and perk points, you'll want to try and funnel your points into Body and Reflexes, especially perks that increased melee weapon damage. Within Reflexes there's a perk that'll increase mantis blade damage by three too, which is definitely worth investing in.