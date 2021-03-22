Control: Ultimate Edition Patch notes: 1.03 updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Control: Ultimate Edition patch 1.03 is here for PS5 users, but it's not the biggest of patches.

This follows on from the Xbox Series X |S version of patch 1.03 which dropped on March 9, though these versions are fixing different issues for their respective consoles.

This is the third round of patches for Control: Ultimate Edition and they’ve all been fairly minor fixes and changes to the game. All of the major issues were ironed out in the patches to the original version of the game that launched on the Xbox One and PS5 back in 2019.

We’ll be keeping our eyes out for any upcoming patches and bug fixes for Control: Ultimate Edition though, as you never know what’s around the corner, especially in the Oldest House.

Control: Ultimate Edition patch 1.03 for PS5:

A lonely list of one for this update, but patch 1.03 is fixing an important issue with the lighting system for PS5 users. Considering its stunning visuals are one of Control’s best features, getting rid of lighting glitches is a small, but important fix here. Assuming this was a bug, and not just some overzealous shadow beasties from the AWE DLC...

Fixed the lighting issue where environments appear too dark due to increased contrast and details in very dark areas were lost (‘crushed blacks’)

Control: Ultimate Edition patch 1.03 for Xbox Series X|S

If you thought the PS5 version of Control: Ultimate Edition had a short change list, wait until you see the Xbox fixes. Again, it’s minor fixes but these improvements go a long way towards giving you the smooth, stress-free gaming experience you’re looking for. Well, stress-free until you run into that Mold boss anyway.

Some crash fixes & stability improvements

Control: Ultimate Edition patch 1.02 for PS5/Xbox Series X|S

Control: Ultimate Edition patch 1.02 brings different fixed for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game, with the biggest changes coming to the Sony console. Along with a crash fix for the Foundation DLC, Remedy has implemented Game Help localization, so more of us can find help in our native languages.

Xbox Series X|S:

Some crash fixes & stability improvements

PS5:

Added Game Help localization

Fixed a crash that might occur in The Foundation when a Hiss Elevated uses Ground Slam on the player

Control: Ultimate Edition is out now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. It’s also available on PC, but it’s just a bundle with the DLC rather than a separate game in this case, which explains the lack of Ultimate Edition specific PC patch notes. Control: Ultimate Edition comes with the base game as well as all the Control DLC .