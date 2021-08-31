Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer leak reveals create-a-class weapon options

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer details have leaked surrounding the create-a-class features of the final game.

Just below, you can check out a 10-minute YouTube video explaining all the new details that've been pulled out of the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha, which ran exclusively for PlayStation players over the last few days. It turns out some players managed to get an accidental sneak peak at how the create-a-class feature in Vanguard is going to work, when the final game launches later this year.

For a further look at the feature in the forthcoming Call of Duty game, check out the images in the tweet below from regular Call of Duty dataminer ModenasHD. This time around, the Twitter user has found information showing that we'll have 10 attachment slots to work with when we're kitting out a gun for any custom class in Vanguard's multiplayer mode, as well as charms and stickers to coat weapons in.

First preview of the Custom Classes from #Vanguard - 10 Default Attachments- Reticle- Charm- Stickers- PKM Placeholder for DP-27 LMG pic.twitter.com/L5kAKTaXqqAugust 28, 2021 See more

However, don't get overexcited by the mention of the PKM weapon. As ModenasHD notes, the weapon isn't actually returning in Vanguard, and this is nothing more than a placeholder for the DP-27 light machine gun, which actually will be featured in the new game from Sledgehammer.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha might have now passed us by, but there are a few more dates coming up for you to try out the game early. Sledgehammer previously revealed that a Call of Duty: Vanguard beta would be going live on September 10 for PS4 and PS5 players who pre-ordered the game, before opening up to pre-order playing on Xbox and PC on September 16. As with the recent alpha, it's looking like PlayStation is the place to be for Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches worldwide on November 5. It'll be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

You can read up on our Activision Blizzard lawsuit explained feature for complete details about the legal proceedings facing the Call of Duty publisher.