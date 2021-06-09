Call of Duty 2021 won't be at E3, but a huge Warzone integration is coming

Call of Duty 2021 won't be at E3 2021 , but will likely reveal itself in some form during a massive Warzone integration event, reports VGC .

Call of Duty 2021 reportedly has a working title of Call of Duty: Vanguard and is set during WW2, an era we haven't seen from developer Sledgehammer Games since 2017. Unlike Black Ops Cold War, which was developed by Treyarch, Call of Duty 2021 and Call of Duty: Warzone will both be powered by the Modern Warfare engine, which will make the integration of the two games easier. According to VGC, this means a massive WW2 integration is coming down the pipe for Warzone, including an "entirely new Warzone map" that will coincide with the release of Vanguard.

The map will reportedly be set in the Pacific theater of WW2 and will be larger than Warzone's current Verdansk map. There will be new vehicles that will help you traverse the massive map, so don't fret. Call of Duty 2021 is rumored to have a last-gen version for PS4 and Xbox One and a current-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. There's no confirmation on this yet, nor any details on how the two versions will differ, but I'd expect there to be a clear difference between framerates and graphics across the two rumored versions.

The Verdansk '84 map came months after Black Ops Cold War released, and integrating the weapons between the two games has proven difficult. That's why Warzone Season 4 is set to completely rebalance all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons, in an effort to bring the disparate gun metas closer together.

Even though Call of Duty 2021 will be absent from this year's E3 festivities, a Black Ops Cold War and Warzone season reveal is set to kick off later this week . Tune into the Summer Games Fest YouTube channel for Thursday, June 10 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 6pm GMT. We expect Warzone season 4 to kick off shortly after Season 3 ends on June 16 with some type of in-game event.

