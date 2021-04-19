Call of Duty 2021 rumored to have a last-gen version for PS4 and Xbox One

Call of Duty 2021 will be split into two releases for both console generations, according to a known leaker.

In a recent tweet, Battlefield and Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson claims that the unannounced Call of Duty 2021 will be split into two versions: one releasing on PS4 and Xbox One, and the other releasing for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. However, Henderson doesn't specify how the two versions of the upcoming game will differ from one another.

WW2 Vanguard is going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles, and from my understanding they are planning previous gen for both Vangaurd and IW's next title. pic.twitter.com/PmokyHP0BUApril 18, 2021 See more

Previously, it was reported that the unannounced Call of Duty 2021 would feature the series' return to World War Two, an era not seen since Sledgehammer's Call of Duty WW2 in 2017. Additionally, it's been claimed that "Vanguard" is the final subtitle of the unannounced game.

For his part, Henderson has shared a deluge of information surrounding the unannounced Call of Duty and Battlefield games for 2021 over the past few months. The leaker previously claimed that a standalone Call of Duty Zombies project was in the works, and also claimed that League Play would arrive in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War by April at the latest.

It's no surprise that a series as popular as Call of Duty would be aiming to maximise sales by launching on as many platforms as possible, but it's also no secret that accounting for multiple different consoles can prove a headache for developers. It's also interesting to note that Activision is taking aim at a cross-gen approach for 2022's entry too - by that point the new consoles will be around two full years into their life cycles, and you might expect developers to be leaving older machines behind.

There's been very little info on Activision's next FPS, and development plans and schedules are always subject to some degree of change. We'll have to wait and see until later this year for what the future holds for Call of Duty.

