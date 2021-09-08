Black Friday RAM deals: speed up your gaming rig for less

Black Friday RAM deals are often the best way to save massive amounts of money on the best RAM for gaming. Indeed, with arguably the year's most highly anticipated sales event on the horizon, there's never been a better time to consider throwing another stick in your machine, or speccing out the speed of your new build.

If you want to stand any chance of having one of the best gaming PCs around, you will need at least 16GB DDR4 RAM (the minimum for desktops in 2021 for gaming) in order to keep up with the demanding nature of modern titles. That's especially true if you have one of the best gaming monitors or best 4K monitor for gaming and want to aim for 120Hz - 144Hz in QHD resolution.

We're getting you ready for the holiday sales, rounding up everything we expect to see in this year's Black Friday RAM deals. Stay tuned, though, because we'll be bringing you all the best offers right here just as soon as they land.

When will Black Friday RAM deals start? Black Friday is taking place on November 26 this year. However, we tend to see bigger online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, rolling out tech offers leading up to and succeeding the event. This means that many of the deals could begin as early as the start of Thanksgiving week, and last throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday, concluding thereafter.

Black Friday RAM deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Kingston)

Taking the Corsair Vengeance 32GB as an example, in previous years, the kit has been discounted to as low as $119 around the Black Friday period. That's a significant discount on the average going rate of $177 and the non-sale price of $192; a value that it holds consistently and often on Amazon. At the same time, we're currently seeing the G.Skill Trident Z Neo at its lowest-ever price from the retailer, at $199.99, so it's highly likely that Black Friday could knock a few more dollars off its asking price, too.

Things get more exciting when delving deeper into the more high-end options available from Amazon. Crucial Ballistix RGB 32GB is currently priced at $178 and rarely seeing sales throughout the year. However, Black Friday has dropped the kit to its lowest-ever rate at $127.99 - a full $50 off - in the past! If we do see Black Friday RAM deals hitting this particular model in 2021, we should get prices even lower than that of last year.

Based on this knowledge, and pattern recognition, we're hoping that some of our favorite gaming RAM models will see at least a 10-25% discount. Some of the higher-end brands may plummet to their lowest ever prices yet, if the trend is to believed. Regardless, it's looking good for the hardcore gaming crowd if you've held off for the right time to upgrade.

Today's best deals

(Image credit: Corsair)

Our price comparison software does the heavy lifting from all across the wide expanse of the internet to bring you the best RAM deals this side of Black Friday. We've rounded up all of today's lowest prices on some of the best RAM models we'd recommend keeping an eye on over the holiday period just below.

The best prices on our favorite gaming RAM models

G.Skill Trident Z: It doesn't really matter which particular variant of G.Skill Trident Z that you opt for you in your latest build, on a purely gaming level, there's very little that can rival the price-to-performance ratio and cost-effectiveness afforded by this particular line of gaming RAM.

Corsair Vengeance LED: Similarly, we've sworn by the likes of Corsair Vengeance for the best part of a decade in builds of all styles in some of our machines and always been impressed by the performance on display. Whether you opt for RGB or not, is personal preference of course.

Night Hawk: Should media creation (lengthy video editing projects, music production, etc.) be of particular interest to you, then your rig will need the grunt to hold its own when the file sizes start climbing. Fortunately, we've found that Team Group's Night Hawk dual-channel kit is some of the most reliable around for that very purpose, as well as its gaming prowess.

Patriot Viper Steel: And if you're a little confused on the compatibility of such RAM sticks with Intel and AMD CPUs, we've found that Patriot Viper Steel's double duty with either chipset and stellar performance makes it a go-to in our minds.

Still after your PC gaming fix? Our advice on Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday laptop deals are sure to satisfy.