Best Amazon Prime Day headset deals: enhance your audio experience in both single and multiplayer

Headset deals right now - US

Corsair Void RGB Elite (PC) | $80 $54.99 at Amazon

Corsair is a highly respected name when it comes to tech, and the Void RGB Elite is worthy of it. It provides full, rounded tones, plenty of comfort, and 7.1 surround sound on PC. It's a great choice, and getting 31% off is a welcome surprise.

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless (PS4, PC) | $140 $99.99 at Amazon

The Cloud Flight headset is one of HyperX's more premium models, and it's wireless to boot. That means it offers superior comfort, sound, and flexibility than other, cheaper headsets. The mic is detachable too, allowing you to use it for music or podcasts on the go without a microphone weighing you down.

HyperX Cloud MIX (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile, VR) | $200 $189.99 at Amazon

The Cloud MIX is the ultimate HyperX headset for flexibility - it's compatible with anything that accepts a 3.5mm jack. Its sound is legitimately worth the cost as well, and it provides a removable mic to go with wireless Bluetooth functionality to up its value. Definitely worth a look.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC (PS4, PC) | $250 $139.99 at Amazon

Considering how expensive it was to begin with, this is a pretty fantastic deal on the SteelSeries Arctis Pro gaming headset - it's been discounted by 44%. Because it's such a high-end product with premium sound, this isn't an offer to miss.

Razer Kraken X | $50 $32.99 at Amazon

Want a cheaper alternative? The wired Kraken X is only $33, and compatible with PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and mobile - and, importantly, all of the next-gen consoles too.

Razer Kraken (Green) | $80 $49.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken is one of the best all-round headsets money can buy. And with a discount on a host of colors, there's bound to be one here for you too. The whole set is on offer with the Black one down to $49.99; Quartz Pink is now $59.99; and the Mercury White is $59.99.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

This is a crackin' deal - geddit? - for one of Razer's top Kraken headsets. This has all the bells and whistles of a top tier gaming headset and connects via USB for a range of compatibility. A great deal with 40 dollars off right now, available in Classic Black or Green for the same price.

Razer Thresher headset | $130 $99.99 at Amazon

Nari Ultimate Wireless| $230 $169.99 at Amazon

Corsair Void RGB Elite USB | $80 $59.99 at Amazon

Bengoo V-4 (Blue) | Wired| Console and PC support | $79.99 $28.98 at Amazon

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 | $99.95 $79 at Amazon

Headset deals right now - UK

Razer Kraken X gaming headset | £50 £29.99 at Amazon UK

ASUS TUF Gaming H3 headset | £50 £34.99 at Amazon UK

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Green) | £100 £37.99 at Amazon uk

Razer Kraken | £80 £56.03 at Amazon UK

SteelSeries Arctis Pro headset | £250 £150 at Currys

SteelSeries Arctis 3 wired headset | £83 £54.99 at Amazon UK

HyperX Cloud X gaming headset for Xbox One | £70 £59.99 at Amazon UK

HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset | £140 £98 at Amazon UK

Logitech G332 wired gaming headset | £50 £39.99 at Amazon UK

ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset | £180 £157.58 at Amazon UK

