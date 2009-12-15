13 Irksome Movie Title Clashes

Not to be confused with: Crash (1996)

Plot comparison: In David Cronenberg's controversial fender-bender, people crash because they're horny. In Paul Haggis' Oscar-winner, they crash because they're racist.

If they switched directors: Haggis makes an earnest plea for safe-sex using a laboured "wear your seatbelt" metaphor. Cronenberg reveals his characters' inner racism through a virilent spore that bloodily corrodes them body and soul.

Irksome to whom?: Cronenberg, who was so incensed by Haggis' appropriation of his title that he called him an asshole.

After all, he'd showcased the gentleman's way of doing things when he changed the name of his adaptation of novel Twins to Dead Ringers to avoid confusion with the Arnie/DeVito gut-buster.