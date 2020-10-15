These US Prime Day deals are still live in an ongoing Amazon sale - they won't last long though

The Amazon Prime Day deals may be over, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until the Black Friday deals or Cyber Monday deals get going to find a bargain. Many of the sales event's best offers are still available, and we've rounded up the most tempting of them below.

With a wide variety ranging from general tech to board games, there's plenty to choose from when it comes to the remaining Amazon Prime Day deals. Loads of gaming offers are up for grabs too; even though it's a shame we didn't get more pre-orders for the next-gen Xbox Series X and PS5, there were still many great discounts to enjoy.

Just don't wait too long. We have no idea when these deals will vanish, so it's better to get a move on if you don't want to miss them.

With that in mind, let's get right into it - here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals that are still active.

The Amazon sale that just won't quit

Amazon Prime Day deals - tech

(Image credit: amaxon)

As always, some of the best deals from this Amazon Prime Day involved tech. That includes the best smartwatch, the best gaming tablets, the best gaming phone, and a whole lot more. We've gathered what's left here. Move fast to avoid disappointment!

Smart watches

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) | $199 $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic first smartwatch that can also be a great upgrade from older versions of the Watch or Android-powered devices. It comes in silver or space grey with either white or black Sports Bands.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) | $229 $199 at Amazon

If you have a slighter bigger wrist, this is the version for you: 4mm isn't a world of difference, but it definitely shows. This is one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for this version, too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) | $399.99 $369 at Amazon

The smaller of the Watch 3 sizes is also the cheapest on offer here, but that doesn't mean it's the worse model. In fact, basically everything else about the Watch 3 is identical, bar slightly less battery life due to its smaller size. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) | $429.99 $399 at Amazon

The 45mm version of Samsung's top smartwatch comes with additional battery life. The rest is the same as the smaller version, offering Bluetooth, LTE, GPS, and a range of other high-end features found in competitor watches.View Deal

Amazon Echo

Echo Dot | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just made the Echo Dot cheaper than ever before. It's clearly clearing out and discontinuing this popular flat-shaped Echo Dot smart speaker for when the new spherical version arrives at the end of the month. It was cheaper on Prime Day itself to be fair, but this is still a decent offer.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $74.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to step up your smart home game, this is a great place to start, or even continue: a lovely touchscreen display powered by Alexa that can act as something as simple as a clock but with so much more besides. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Prefer a larger screen for your connected home? No problem - the Echo Show 8 offers the same built-in Alexa support with a spacious 8" touchscreen. Make video calls to family, see the details of video recipes in the kitchen, or use it as an even bigger clock.View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

The diminutive Echo Spot smart speaker with a display is perfect for bedside tables or home-office desks. Or better yet, how about both? A bargain at that price.

View Deal

Earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (Wireless Charging Case) | $249 $199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are great if you need small wireless earbuds for runs, walks, and whatever else; they're perfectly designed with surprisingly good sound for their size, plus deep iPhone compatibility. Don't miss this discounted price which is the lowest price yet.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (Wired Charging Case) | $159 $124.99 at Amazon

Looking for the vest value Airpods? It's hard to argue with that price for these today at Amazon. This version comes with the wired charging case. See below for a wireless option.View Deal

AirPods (wireless charging case) | $199 $149.98 at Amazon

If you can afford to spend a bit more, the wireless charging case version of the AirPods is a good shout thanks to the added convenience of being able to put recharge on a wireless charger. Otherwise, the AirPods themselves are the same.

View Deal

Beats Solo Pro | $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

This super $100 discount serves as a great reminder that it's not just Amazon vying for your money right now. Best Buy is unbeatable with this massive saving. You can get this same deal on a range of different color options too. A superb price for a lovely pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones.

View Deal

Best of the rest

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 cooker | $99.95 $79 at Amazon

Got a small kitchen or just don't like having too many devices in the cupboards? Then it's time you checked out a super popular Instant Pot. This multi-use device can be used as a pressure cooking, sterilizer, slow cooker, Saute, rice cooker, steaming, or making yogurt.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - TVs + monitors

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you're looking to find the best gaming TVs or just a good set to kick back and watch Netflix or Disney Plus, the following deals are still live and good to go. Some are also 4K, which means they'll be perfect for the next generation of consoles.

43-inch

Samsung 43-inch 7 Series 4K TV | $300 $279.99 at Best Buy

Samsung is the best in the business when it comes to TVs, so this offer is pretty eye-catching. Although it's not as high-quality as the company's QLED range, this 43-inch panel is still a great choice.View Deal

55-inch

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA 4K TV | $2,000 $1,596.99 at Amazon

Originally costing $2000 on release, this is the best price we've ever seen thanks to the $403 discount. Saving 20% on an OLED TV of this caliber is a rare sight for sure. With a 120Hz 4K display this is arguably the best TV for next-gen consoles.

View Deal

Samung 55-inch 8K QLED TV (QN55Q900RBFXZA) | $3,498 $2,297.99 at Dell

This deal gets you a very respectable screen with 8K HDR capabilities, all for hundreds less than the list price - that's a real win, particularly when going 8K is a good way to future-proof yourself moving forward.View Deal

65-inch

Samsung 65-inch curved TU8300 4K TV | $748 $677.99 at Amazon

For those looking for a curved screen, then this is one of the best deals we've seen for a little while. 65-inch of any type of television is great value but for a curved one - they often demand a little bit of an added premium still - this is excellent value.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X750H 4K TV | $1,000 $698 at Amazon

Considering the fact that this is a massive 65-inch 4K TV from such a reputable manufacturer, this is an excellent deal. That price for most 65-inch televisions would be worth considering, but given that this is Sony levels of quality, it's an awesome deal. The kind of deal that's so tempting even if it's just for a second or third TV for home...View Deal

Monitors

Alienware AW3420DW (34-inch 120Hz ultrawide) | $1,200 $849.15 at Amazon

As an ultrawide screen, this monitor is like having two sat beside each other... without the faff of needing to fit them onto your desk. Due to an impressive 3440 x 1440 resolution, G-Sync, and an enviable 120Hz refresh rate, this deal is a winner.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - PlayStation

(Image credit: Sony)

Although no PS5 pre-orders appeared during the sales event, Amazon Prime Day did have a few PlayStation offers to give us. Only a couple are left, but they're good ones - grab them fast before they disappear.

12-month USA PS Plus subscription | $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

CDKeys is a regular visitor to our deal news articles, but it's been a long time since we saw a discount this big on a 12-month PlayStation Plus deal. Order now and you'll get a code emailed to you shortly after, no need to wait for the post. And don't forget, you can redeem this straight away to stack on top of your existing sub. Stock up!View Deal

The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4/PS5)| $60 $39.88 at Amazon US

Not tried The Last of Us 2 yet? The second part of the harrowing post-apocalyptic story is on offer right now for 33% less than normal, allowing you to experience one of the PS4's best games at a significant discount. More importantly, this one will work with PS5 as well. That makes this a bargain.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - Xbox

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Despite the lack of new Xbox Series X pre-orders and Xbox Series S pre-orders, there were still some great discounts for fans of Microsoft's consoles. Those offers ranged from controllers to hard drives, and a couple are still active.

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition controller | $120 $104.99 on Amazon

It's a bit lighter on the features but the Tournament Edition is still an excellent choice for the Xbox player who wants something a bit more customisable and that can be used across the generation divide too.View Deal

Official 4TB Xbox Seagate HDD | $149.99 $104.99 at Amazon

Don't miss a rare saving on this official USB external Xbox One hard drive. Alright, so it's not necessarily the most thrilling deal. But with this storage device, you'll be able to play older games on your new Series X straight away without having to re-download them.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - Laptops + PCs

(Image credit: Razer)

If you're trying to hunt down the best gaming laptops or the best gaming PC, the Amazon Prime Day deals have really delivered over the last few days. A few offers are still available, so we've listed them below. If you see something you want, don't hesitate - these discounts may not last much longer.

Laptops

HP Spectre x360 (MX330) | $1,499 $1,399.99 at HP

This was over $1600 last week before getting knocked down to $1349 and now it's even lower. A fantastic series of savings on HP's premium end laptop is certainly a tempting proposition. The Spectre x360 can do it all too: crunch through work task, be a central home hub, and also provide a solid portable gaming experience with that GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. Nice.

Features: 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce MX330 GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch 4K UHD displayView Deal

Apple MacBook Air (256GB SSD) | $999 $949.99 at Amazon

Discounts of any order on this year's MacBook Air are a rare thing, so we'd give this one some serious thought if you've been looking to give the most important device in your home office a serious upgrade. This is for the 256GB SSD version, but you'll find $99 has been knocked off the 512GB model, bringing it down to $1199 if you need the extra space.

Features: 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, Intel Iris Plus Graphics GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3-inch LED Retina displayView Deal

Apple MacBook Air (512GB) | $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon

Score the 512GB MacBook Air in either space gray or silver for 8% off (the rose gold is currently unavailable). This is the latest model of the Apple Macbook Air, which is rarely on sale, so snag it while you can.

Features: 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Plus Graphics GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3-inch LED Retina displayView Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (512GB) | $1,799 $1,699 at Amazon

Get a 13-inch, 512GB Apple MacBook Air for 6% off with this Amazon deal. You'll get brilliant Retina display with True Tone technology, a backlit magic keyboard, and Touch ID. As of right now, both colors are available, so act fast.

Features: 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3-inch LED Retina display

View Deal

Gaming laptops & PCs

Razer Blade Stealth (GTX 1650Ti) | $1,800 $1,499.99 at Amazon

Razer laptops are always excellent, but the Blade Stealth goes one better with a very portable design and fantastic specs to boot. It's one of the more notable Amazon Prime Day gaming deals so far, and you're getting a 10th-gen i7 processor to go with a very powerful GTX 1650Ti Max-Q GPU. Fabulous.

Features: Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti Max-GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13.3-inch HD 120Hz display

View Deal

Alienware m15 R2 (RTX 2080) | $2,800 $1,699.99 at Dell

Get this Alienware laptop complete with RTX 2080, Intel i7 9750 processor, 1TB SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a slimline design for over $1,000 off right now at Dell. That's a massive discount, so don't miss it - grab it while it's hot.

Features: Intel i7 9750 CPU, RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch displayView Deal

Razer Blade 15 (15.6-inch) | $2,600 $1,699.99 at Microsoft

This is a pretty cracking deal; you're getting a very powerful laptop with a competitive i7 processor, a powerful RTX 2070 graphics card, a display that runs at a snappy 240Hz, and a 512GB SSD for faster booting. A real bargain at the price.

Features: Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSDView Deal

HP Omen 30L | $1,579.99 $1,379.99 at HP

Thanks to a Radeon RX-5700 XT that'll manage 1440p gaming with no problem (not to mention a very nice AMD Ryzen 9 processor), the HP Omen 30L is a good PC for current-gen games and beyond. Plus, you can always add or swap components as and when you like. Like the SSD, for instance.

Features: AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, AMD Radeon RX 5700XT GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSDView Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - mice + keyboards

(Image credit: Logitech)

Alongside the usual Amazon devices, TVs, and laptops, the Amazon Prime Day sales were a good opportunity to pick up the best gaming mouse or the best gaming keyboard too. A few of those deals are still live (including a strong contender for the best wireless gaming mouse), and you'll find them below.

Gaming mice

Logitech G502 SE Hero | $80 $55.99 at Amazon

Logitech tends to dominate best mouse lists thanks to their excellent and very user-friendly technology, so the G502 getting such a massive discount is worthy of note. This one offers a 16,000 DPI sensor, 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight, and mechanical switch button tensioning. Marvelous.View Deal

Razer Mamba Wireless (Gear of War 5 Edition) | $130 $88.98 at Amazon

This offer is for the dope mottled gray and black edition of the Mamba wireless mouse which will be a really unique addition to any gaming setup. Perfect for big Gears fans, of course.View Deal

Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED | $100 $84.99 at Amazon

This Logitech offer might only save you $10, but it's still a bargain for the high-performance wireless gaming mouse. The G604 provides a whopping 25,600 DPI sensor (the fastest we've seen for a long time) and 15 programmable buttons to accompany a comfortable, subtle design. The hyper-fast scroll wheel is a solid get, as well - if you work with spreadsheets, it'll change your life. No, really. A solid Amazon Prime Day gaming deals purchase.

View Deal

Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED | $150 $120.56 at Amazon

The Logitech G903 is a superb gaming mouse with a lot to offer; besides a 16K DPI sensor, it has "pro-grade" wireless tech, metal spring button tensioning for a more satisfying click, and up to 140 hours of battery life. It's a worthy purchase, especially at $30 less than normal as a part of the Amazon Prime Day gaming deals.

View Deal

Gaming keyboards

Acer Predator Aethon 300 | $90 $77.44. at Amazon

Want a new mechanical gaming keyboard without breaking the bank? This is a fair mid-range choice from Acer. The Predator Aethon 300 features Cherry MX Blue switches to go with 100% anti-ghosting and dynamic backlighting, and you're saving 35% on it.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Tournament Edition Chroma | $140 $69.99 on Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a smart, compact, and all-round excellent keyboard then this is it. Yeah, it might not have the numpad, but that compact design is still great and it's got that known BlackWidow-quality switch mechanisms which are hard to beat (this one has Razer's green key switches). At literally half price, this is silly value for money.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - headsets

(Image credit: Corsair)

Something you can always rely on Amazon Prime Day for is headsets, and there were plenty to choose from this year. Regardless of whether you were hunting down the best PS4 headsets, the best Xbox One headsets, the best Nintendo Switch headsets, or the best PC headsets for gaming, you were well served by the sales event. Some deals are still going, and we've rounded them up here.

Bengoo V-4 (console and PC support) | $79.99 $28.98 at Amazon

With a saving of over $50, these Bengoo gaming headphones are pretty unmissable if you want some peace and quiet when immersed in a game. They're not as feature-rich as items on our best gaming headset guide, but they'll more than get the job done . Buying in the UK? Grab them for £23 from Amazon.View Deal

Acer Predator Galea 310 (PC, mobile) | $44 $40.04 at Amazon

Another affordable mic for the Amazon Prime Day sales, this time from Acer. This PC gaming headset provides a 40mm driver with a retractable omni-directional microphone.

View Deal

Nari Ultimate Wireless (Overwatch Edition) | $230 $206.09 at Amazon

This is one of Razer's best headsets going, we think, and it works on PC, PS4, and the upcoming PS5. We know it's got quite the aesthetic going on, but if you want a premium one for less then this is the headset to get. Plus when you're wearing it you won't be able to see the design anyway... The 'normal' Nari is also discounted and is now down to $89.99.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - board games + D&D

(Image credit: Ravensburger)

The upcoming Holiday season is perfect for huddling around a board game, so it's a good thing that so many were on offer during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Many still have money off, including some of the best board games, board games for 2 players, and the best tabletop RPGs.

One Night Ultimate Werewolf | $25 $22.13 at Amazon

One Night Ultimate Werewolf is like the ultimate game of wink murder; it's the same classic idea with added monsters that are picking off hapless villagers one by one. Players only have five minutes to find the werewolf, so they've got to work quickly - and try to figure out who's misdirecting them.

View Deal

Disney Villainous | $40 $26.24 at Amazon

If you want a competitive board game and you love Disney, Villainous is made for you. It allows you to take control of classic Disney baddies like Maleficent or Jafar and make their evil dreams come true. Thanks to amazing production values, it's also stunning to look at. If you want to see more, don't forget to check in with our Disney Villainous review.

View Deal

Gloomhaven | $140 $100.88 at Amazon

If you want the ultimate RPG board game, it's Gloomhaven. This is a fantastically immersive experience with long-term consequences from one session to another, secret components, and more. It's been topping best-of lists for years, and for good reason.

View Deal

Boss Monster | $25 $22.67 at Amazon

Besides being a nostalgia trip for fans of old RPG video games, this card game is fantastic in terms of its core idea; you're in charge of a classic side-scrolling dungeon and must lure adventurers to their doom with treasure. It's quick, easy to get your head around, and full of fun nods to the roleplaying games of days gone by. A must-have.

View Deal

Arkham Horror: The Card Game | $45 $34.96 at Amazon

Arkham Horror is a classic, and this card game adaptation makes it more accessible than ever. You're tasked with stopping an invasion of Lovecraftian horrors from pouring into our world, and it's got just the right atmosphere for a Halloween games night.

View Deal

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $91.64 at Amazon

If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, it's a real bargain.View Deal

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden | $50 $29.97 at Amazon

The latest D&D campaign has just seen a massive price drop thanks to Amazon Prime Day, tumbling in cost by an eye-catching 40%. It allows you to explore the dangerous and icy north, all while adding some survival horror to your adventure. Considering the fact that it's only a month old, that reduction is a bargain.View Deal

Player's Handbook | $50 $27.73 at Amazon

For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, the Player's Handbook is an must-buy product. It expands upon character creation, classes, and more covered in the free basic rules, and it provides a load more detail on gameplay in general. That includes everything from activities between adventures to building a settlement for you and your party.

View Deal

Dungeon Master's Guide | $50 $33.37 at Amazon

If you're hoping to run your own games, you definitely need to pick up the Dungeon Master's Guide. It's got everything you need to build your own world, campaigns, NPCs, dungeons, pantheons, currencies, magical items, and storylines. An utterly essential purchase, and one you won't regret.

View Deal

Monster Manual | $50 $27.49 at Amazon

The Monster Manual is another essential buy if you're going to be running your own games - it gives you a load of cool creatures to choose from, and they range from classic undead to more unusual choices like the owlbear. It's a great place to start, particularly if you're new to Dungeons and Dragons.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - Lego

(Image credit: LEGO)

You can always rely on Amazon Prime Day for a few Lego offers. Surprisingly, most of them are still active! We don't know how long that'll last though, so be sure to grab anything you want before it's too late.

Lego Marvel Avengers Compound Battle| $99.99 $79.98 at Amazon

Build your own Avengers Compound with this Lego action toy, complete with a two-level office, a toy helicopter, and a ton of minifigures. You'll get Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Nebula, Thanos, Hulk, and Ant-Man. View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts The Great Hall | $99.99 $89.35 at Amazon

Get a gorgeous Lego set of the infamous Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall, complete with house banners, a movable spiral staircase, potions room, treasure room, and tons of magical extras. It even comes with ten figures, including Draco Malfoy, Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and more. View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express | $79.99 $63.99 at Amazon

Save $16.00 (or 20%) on the iconic Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express, complete with removable side panels and roof, plus a railway toy bridge and your very own Platform 9¾. The set also comes with several figures like Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin, Harry Potter, and a Dementor. Spooky.

View Deal

Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $39.99 $29.97 at Amazon

Lead up to Christmas in a magical manner with this Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar. Behind 24 doors is a different Harry Potter toy to build, play with, and display. What will you get each day? You won't know, and that's the magic of it!

View Deal

Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus | $39.99 $29.97 at Amazon

Save 25% on this awesome Lego Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus build set. Build your own 3-level Knight Bus complete with hinged door, removable roof, and - of course - Stan Shunpike, Ernie Prang, and Harry Potter himself.

View Deal

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar | $39.99 $29.96 at Amazon

You can get a head-start on the Christmas festivities with this Star Wars advent calendar. It features a minifig or vehicle behind every door, including a teeny Poe Dameron in a Christmas sweater. Amazing.View Deal

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian AT-ST Raider | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Snag the the AT-ST Raider from that iconic The Mandalorian episode, complete with Din Djarin and Cara Dune figures for $10 off. With The Mandalorian season 2 on its way, I'd snatch this deal up quick, as it'll likely go fast. View Deal

Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace | $79.99 $62.97 at Amazon

Get your very own version of Elsa's castle with this Lego Disney Frozen Elsa's Magical Ice Palace, complete with translucent ice balcony, kitchen with table and chairs and a 3-carriage sleigh. There's even a music room, with a stand and sheet music, and an outdoor playground, plus iconic Frozen figures like Elsa, Anna, and Olaf.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals - HDDs & SSDs

(Image credit: WD)

Seagate BarraCuda Pro (10TB) | $380 $290 at Amazon

There are plenty of great hard drives out there, but you'd be hard pressed to find a more reputable manufacturer than Seagate. And with 10TB of storage? Getting $100 off is a bargain.View Deal

WD Black SN750 (500GB) | $80 $62.99 at Amazon

Want a blazingly fast SSD? The WD Black range has you covered. This NVMe drive is one of the quickest around, and it's a bargain at that price. Although there are larger sizes available, this one's still very respectable.View Deal