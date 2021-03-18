The Rock might be playing The Foundation in Fortnite according to fans

Fortnite fans think none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is stepping into the world of Epic's game to play a new character.

Just below, you can see an initial theory posted to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit earlier today on March 18. In the post, a user theorizes that newcomer The Foundation is played by superstar Dwayne Johnson, A.K.A. The Rock, based primarily on the lighter pattern of the character's armor bearing a striking resemble to Johnson's tattoo on his chest and left arm.

But wait, there's more. On March 16, right before the new Fortnite season kicked off and introduced the new character to the game, The Rock posted the snippet just below to his official Instagram account. In the video, the actor and former wrestler says that March 16 was a pretty big day, and that he's putting in some serious work on a mysterious project, which he dubs "The Foundation."

A post shared by therock (@therock) A photo posted by on

The theory surrounding The Foundation has gained traction on Fortnite's subreddit primarily because we know so little about the character. The Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 6 opening cinematic, which you can see just below, is the first time we met the new character, and he keeps his true appearance hidden at all times behind his helmet, as well as distorting his voice.

Hollywood talent being behind the latest Fortnite cinematic is actually more credible than you might think. Shortly after the season launched, it was revealed that none other than the Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and other Marvel movies, were behind the cinematic above. Could the pair have recruited a fellow Hollywood star to help breathe life into the cinematic?

But if one thing's clear, it's that The Foundation will play a larger role in the storyline surrounding the new season in Fortnite. Agent Jones and the newcomer are teaming up to track down "the sisters," while the former character is also trying to deal with all the rifts that keep opening up around the Fortnite Battle Royale map.

Right now, this is little more than a fan theory, if an intriguing one at that. We'll just have to keep on theorizing right now about the true identity of The Foundation, and see how the events surrounding the rest of this season unfold.