The Last of Us Part 1's PC port will get hotfix and "larger patch" next week

Naughty Dog has confirmed that it's working on a hotfix and a "larger patch" after acknowledging that its PC port of The Last of Us Part 1 (opens in new tab) is not the "quality you expected" from the studio.

Admitting that the critically-acclaimed game fails to reach "the quality level you expect and deserve" from Naughty Dog, the team revealed that a hotfix is on the way to deal with the jittering camera, whilst a larger patch is coming "later in the week".

"We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected," Naughty Dog said in a thread posted to its Twitter account. "Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve.

We also encourage players to ensure you are using the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers.Our team, and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect.March 31, 2023 See more

"A hotfix addressing jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more for The Last of Us Part I on PC is slated for Tuesday. A larger patch with additional fixes will be deployed later in the week.

"We also encourage players to ensure you are using the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers," the statement ends. "Our team, and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect."

As Jordan summarized for us earlier this week, the previously PS5-exclusive remake was released on PC on Tuesday. After just a few hours in the wild, it's garnered over 2,000 negative reviews and a "mostly negative" Steam rating.

The vast majority of complaints relate to the PC port's technical performance - including crashing, optimization problem, and its eyewatering VRAM and CPU demands - as well as dreadful bugs like that that awful "get wet" glitch and Joel's out-of-control eyebrows.

Consequently, The Last of Us Part 1 on PC released its second patch in two days (opens in new tab) following its rocky launch (opens in new tab).

In the meantime, here are some great games like The Last of Us (opens in new tab) to play.

The Last of Us keycard (opens in new tab) | The Last of Us Training Manuals (opens in new tab) | The Last of Us safe codes (opens in new tab) | The Last of Us Tools (opens in new tab) | The Last of Us weapons (opens in new tab) | The Last of Us weapon upgrades (opens in new tab) | The Last of Us supplements (opens in new tab) | The Last of Us artifact collectibles (opens in new tab) | The Last of Us comic books (opens in new tab) | The Last of Us Firefly pendants (opens in new tab)