How to find The Last of Us Remake Keycard in the hotel basement

The Last of Us Remake keycard and hotel basement generator remains as lethal as the first time around, found near the collapsed floor down the corridor. With Joel separated from Ellie under the Hotel in Pittsburgh, his only way up is through the security door - but to do that, you need both power and the keycard to unlock it. Not easy, especially with the Bloater and all the faster infected in the area, but we'll lay out how to find the keycard in the Last of Us Remake below, as well as where to find the generator to turn the power on, and how to kill the Bloater that's roaming around down there trying to take you out.

How to find the Hotel Keycard in The Last of Us Remake (Image: © Naughty Dog) The Hotel Keycard in the Last of Us is in a basement security and CCTV room that's easy to miss if you don't know where to look. Assuming you're at the locked door you need the keycard for, here's the route to take: 1. From the doorway, look down the corridor you came up to get here. 2. Head down to the very end - turn right through the open doors, then immediately left into the laundry room. 3. Follow the room around to the right into a corridor. 4. Follow the red cables on the ground into a room with a large hole in the floor. 5. Rather than dropping down through the hole, take the right-hand doorway. 6. Ahead of you should be a doorway (if you've turned on the generator, light will be flickering through it). That's the security room - go inside. 7. On the desk directly ahead of you is the Hotel Keycard to open the basement door.

Now you have that, you can retrace your steps back to the door - assuming you've turned on the generator. If you haven't, read on.

How to find the hotel generator in The Last of Us Remake

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

If you need power for the keycard door and haven't found the generator yet, simply follow the steps listed above all the way to step 4 - then do drop down through the hole into a dark and waterlogged area.

Immediately do a U-turn to look behind you; on a raised platform against the back wall you'll see the generator. It requires the same timed button prompt minigame as the other generator you found, but be careful - triggering the generator will summon numerous Stalkers and a Bloater to attack you. Make sure you're ready for combat, and use the tips beneath to win out.

How to beat the Bloater and Hotel Stalkers in The Last of Us Remake

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The actual number of enemies you fight varies depending on difficulty, but either way a lot of the principles in dealing with them are the same. Here are some tips on how to finish the Bloater and fast-moving Stalkers before they can end you.

As ever, always make sure you're equipped for the fight. Reload your guns (focus on short and medium range when choosing between all The Last of Us Remake weapons), stock up on health and shivs, and craft at least one Molotov - we'll explain why momentarily.

When the enemies come, try to deal with the Stalkers first. Stay moving and use the shotgun to eliminate them as they come. Use the tight and twisting corridors to avoid the Bloater for now; he's slow but tough enough that you want to fight him one-on-one.

When possible, keep your back to a wall. The Stalkers are fast and like to get you from angles you're not watching; make sure you can't back up into one by accident.

Once the Stalkers are dead, switch to medium range weapons and use your focused hearing to track the Bloater. Start by throwing a molotov at him - it does huge damage and he can't do anything to avoid it. More molotovs will help, but if you're trying to conserve them, one alone will give you a big advantage.

For the rest of the fight, use corners to avoid his projectiles and keep backing away. The Bloater is a close-range juggernaut who can kill you instantly if he grabs you, so keep your distance and make use of how cumbersome he is. If his explosives wear you down, simply run to the other side of the basement and use the time it takes for him to catch you to heal or craft.

Always aim for the head. It might be slow, but waiting at a corner, taking one shot at the Bloater's skull, then fleeing before the spore bomb lands and taking position again further back is a very valid and safe strategy.

Don't use the Shotgun if you can help it. As tempting as it is, the close-range required means the Bloater can always charge suddenly and grab you. Stick to the Hunting Rifle and Revolver, even the Pistol, until ammo depletion forces you to change to something less ranged. Having the scope, one of the better weapon upgrades in The Last of Us Part 1, will help with accurate headshots on the rifle.

Once you're out of the basement, it's not long before you'll be close to one of The Last of Us Training Manuals, and there's also a set of The Last of Us Tools somewhere in Pittsburgh, so check the links to find exactly where to look!