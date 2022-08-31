All The Last of Us Remake safe code combination locations

The Last of Us Remake safe code combinations are found on artifacts close to each safe itself, usually in the same building or area, with four different safes and codes spread across the game's twelve levels. Each safe is worth opening, with its own treasures and rewards, and while none are essential, they're also not too difficult to get into once you know how. We'll cover the locations of all the safes and their codes in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake below, as well as what's inside each one, so you can decide if it's worth the effort.

All Safe Codes in The Last of Us Remake Locations

There's four safes in The Last of Us Remake, located in the following areas:

The Outskirts safe , in the underground subway shopping area where you have to sneak past the Clickers.

, in the underground subway shopping area where you have to sneak past the Clickers. The safe in Bill's Town , on the main road with the barricade at the bottom.

, on the main road with the barricade at the bottom. The Pittsburgh safe , in the flooded lobby of the Hotel Grand.

, in the flooded lobby of the Hotel Grand. The Suburbs safe, in the house next to the Ice Cream Truck.

The safe codes for each area have an Artifact Collectible nearby with the code written on it, as well as some other data around lore and characters, depending. Once you have the collectible, the code has to be remembered and input into the safe manually (the game won't remind you).

Fortunately, we've listed the locations of all the safes and safe codes in The Last of Us Remake below, as well as what you can expect to find in them. Of course, if you're out hunting for things to find anyway, why not check out our page on where to find all The Last of Us weapons, including special gear and equipment?

Outskirts subway safe and code location

After fighting clickers and infected in the slanted skyscraper, Joel, Tess and Ellie will drop down through broken debris to a ruined subway, eventually sneaking into a square, underground area with shops on both sides and clickers stalking about. The safe and the code are both in here - make sure to grab them before you go, otherwise you'll miss your chance. This safe contains a large quantity of Parts, vital for The Last of Us weapon upgrades.

Safe Code location: The safe code is on the left-hand side of the area. Head to that wall and go into the store, then behind the counter with the cash register. The "Note to Derek" collectible is in a drawer.

The safe code is on the left-hand side of the area. Head to that wall and go into the store, then behind the counter with the cash register. The "Note to Derek" collectible is in a drawer. Code: The combination to the Outskirts Safe is 03 - 43 - 78

The combination to the Outskirts Safe is Safe Location: The safe itself is in the store on the opposite side - the right-hand wall - with a sleeping infected to the right of it. Kill the infected, then input the code.

The safe itself is in the store on the opposite side - the right-hand wall - with a sleeping infected to the right of it. Kill the infected, then input the code. Contents/Reward: 50 Parts

Bill's Town safe and code location

The safe and code on the high street in Bill's Town aren't too visually obvious - one's strung up on barbed wire, the other is located halfway down the street next to an abandoned pickup. You'll reach this area not long after starting the level, entering after Joel hoists Ellie up over the fence to open the gate for him. Bill's Town also contains the first of the game's many sets of Tools in the Last of Us Part 1, so it's worth checking our page so you know

Safe Code location: Immediately after going through the gate, head left and go directly down the High Street downhill, past the RV, to the barricade blocking the road with the deckchair on top. Caught on the barbed wire in front of that is the "Note to Bob" collectible - which will have the combination on.

Immediately after going through the gate, head left and go directly down the High Street downhill, past the RV, to the barricade blocking the road with the deckchair on top. Caught on the barbed wire in front of that is the "Note to Bob" collectible - which will have the combination on. Code: The combination to the Bill's Town Safe is 05 - 17 - 21 .

The combination to the Bill's Town Safe is . Safe Location: The safe itself is back up the highstreet. Walk back along, and on the left hand side will be a pickup truck with the safe on the road next to it.

The safe itself is back up the highstreet. Walk back along, and on the left hand side will be a pickup truck with the safe on the road next to it. Contents/Reward: 50 Parts, 5 Supplements, Hunting Rifle ammo

Pittsburgh hotel lobby safe and code location

This one is one of the trickier ones - the safe is relatively easy to find, but the code is in a dead end that doesn't even look like somewhere you'd think you can go. You'll reach the Hotel Lobby in Pittsburgh after finding a wooden palette for Ellie to float on so you can push her over the water. This safe contains one of The Last of Us Part 1 Training Manuals, so it's definitely worth opening.

Safe Code location: Pick up the ladder on the left hand side of the lobby and carry it to the back wall, to the left of the ruined staircase. This is what you need to do to proceed anyway - but here it diverges. Once you climb up, turn right and shimmy with your back to the wall along the thin lip of broken floor (shown above), around the staircase wreckage. Once you're on the other side, the code is in an open suitcase ahead of you, on the collectible "Note to Staff."

Pick up the ladder on the left hand side of the lobby and carry it to the back wall, to the left of the ruined staircase. This is what you need to do to proceed anyway - but here it diverges. Once you climb up, turn right and shimmy with your back to the wall along the thin lip of broken floor (shown above), around the staircase wreckage. Once you're on the other side, the code is in an open suitcase ahead of you, on the collectible "Note to Staff." Code: The combination to the Hotel Lobby Safe is 22 - 10 - 56 .

The combination to the Hotel Lobby Safe is . Safe Location: The safe is back down the ladder where you started. Head to the right side of the room to the reception desk, go behind them and follow them left to the small coat-check room - the safe is back there against the wall.

The safe is back down the ladder where you started. Head to the right side of the room to the reception desk, go behind them and follow them left to the small coat-check room - the safe is back there against the wall. Contents/Reward: Shiv: Reinforcement Training Manual, 50 Parts, Revolver Ammo, crafting Explosive material

Suburbs house safe

The last safe in the game comes after escaping the sewers with Henry and Sam, when you start walking through the suburbs while looking for their safehouse (if you hit a section with a sniper, you've gone too far and will have to reload).