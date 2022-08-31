Where to find all The Last of Us Remake Training Manuals

There are 12 The Last of Us Remake Training Manuals spread across the game, able to provide Joel with new skills and upgrades, including getting more shivs uses - a power so good it's near essential. We've outlined where to find all the Training Manuals in The Last of Us Part 1 below, including what they do, their specific location, and what it takes to find them. Read on for our guide to, er… finding guides.

All Training Manual locations in the Last of Us Remake

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

There are twelve training manuals in The Last of Us Part 1, found in the following locations:

If you want a clearer idea of where they are, just scroll down, where we've laid out visuals and clear instructions on where the Manuals are kept in-game. Alternatively, if you're looking for a specific manual, click on the links above to jump straight to it.

The buffs and perks provided by Training Manuals are totally passive - once you have them in your inventory, the effects are permanent and will apply to all the relevant items from that point for the rest of the game. In reality there's actually six Training Manuals, as each one has a standard version, and an enhanced version that buffs the same quality even further. Finding either version will improve your skills, and finding them both will improve them even further.

Shiv: Sharpening Training Manual Location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The first Training Manual is found in Bill's Town, after the scene where you hang upside down and are rescued by the titular Bill. He'll take you to a bar, abandoned and filled with gear and collectibles. The manual is specifically on the bar countertop, close to where Bill is waiting for you to be done.

Effect: Shivs survive for an additional hit (does not apply to Shiv Doors). This effect stacks with the Shiv: Reinforcement Training Manual.

Health: Splinting Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The Training Manual for Health: Splinting is early on in the Pittsburgh level. After the first ambush and escaping through the garage that holds the tools and smoke bomb, head upstairs and turn right into the room full of mattresses. On the left, on the corner of one of those mattresses, is the Training Manual you're looking for.

Effect: Health Kits restore 33% more health. This effect stacks with the Health: Sterilization Training Manual.

Shiv: Reinforcement Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Later on in Pittsburgh, Joel and Ellie end up entering a hotel, coming through the window and dropping into the ruined lobby. The Training Manual is in a safe on the right hand side - go behind the reception to the coat check area and you'll see it. The safe is locked, but the code for it is found by moving the ladder to the back wall, to the left of the destroyed staircase, then climbing the ladder and turning right, shuffling around the staircase wreckage until you find the code in the suitcase ahead of you. Then drop back to the safe and get the Manual, as well as some bonus Parts. If you want more detailed directions, you can always use our guide to The Last of Us Safe Codes to find out how to crack every safe in the game.

Effect: Shivs survive for an additional hit (does not apply to Shiv Doors). This effect stacks with the Shiv: Sharpening Training Manual.

Melee: Knots Training Manual Location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

After Joel escapes the hotel basement with The Last of Us Keycard and Ellie saves him by shooting a hunter, follow the critical path up the stairs until you pass the bathrooms and a dead end on the right, with a coat rack at the corner. Ahead are some desks to be vaulted over, but in front of those is a table with the Training Manual resting on it.

Effect: Melee weapon modifications last one hit longer. This effect stacks with the Melee: Techniques Training Manual. Keep in mind that this applies to enhanced melee weapons like pipes and clubs, not The Last of Us weapon upgrades applied to firearms from workbenches.

Molotov: Construction Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Still in Pittsburgh, after escaping the armored car and meeting Henry and Sam, wait for the first cutscene to end, then turn right out of the bedroom and into the kitchen. On the countertop ahead of you is the Molotov: Construction Training Manual.

Effect: Molotovs have their explosion radius increased by 1.5 times. This effect stacks with the Molotov: Deployment Training Manual.

Bomb: Containment Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

While exploring the sewers after escaping the armored car (again) you'll trigger a sound trap while walking through a door. Vault the table ahead (there'll be the Shorty on your right, one of the best The Last Of Us weapons) and directly ahead will be some storage shelves. The Bomb: Containment Training Manual is on the middle shelf, to the right of some blue containers.

Effect: Nail Bombs have their explosion radius increased by 1.5 times. This effect stacks with the Bomb: Shrapnel Training Manual.

Melee: Techniques Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Once out of the sewers and in the Suburbs proper, follow the winding road down to the ice cream truck, which Ellie and Sam will comment on. Go into the brick house left of the truck, and go upstairs to the landing; if you look up there'll be an attic hatch you can interact with. Joel will accidentally destroy the ladder, but talk to Ellie and she'll search it for you, providing you with the Melee: Techniques Training Manual.

Effect: Melee weapon modifications last one hit longer. This effect stacks with the Melee: Knots Training Manual.

Smoke: Chemistry Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

After making it to Tommy's Dam and being allowed inside, you'll get a little guided tour through the place, following Tommy around. After seeing the dog Buckley, head inside to see some workmen leaning over blueprints - to the left of them is a side room with a workbench for weapon modifications, and to the left of that is the Smoke: Chemistry Training Manual on a countertop.

Effect: The effects of Smoke Bombs last for an additional ten seconds. This effect stacks with the Smoke: Shaping Training Manual.

Health: Sterilization Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

A while later you'll reach the University; keep going through until you reach a large courtyard plaza with a statue in the middle and wild monkeys who flee when they see you. Head to the right side and there'll be a blue dumpster you can climb onto before reaching a lower roof. Jump through the window on your immediate right, and on a desk looking out over the courtyard, next to a computer monitor, is the Health: Sterilization Training Manual.

Effect: Health Kits restore 67% more health. This effect stacks with the Health: Splinting Training Manual.

Molotov: Deployment Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Once you're far enough through the University, Joel will break down a gate using a rolling dumpster. After that, climb through the open window of the Science Building as intended, then follow the corridors left to Room 205. It's a Shiv Door - crack it open and you'll get all manner of goodies, including the Molotov: Deployment Training Manual on a desk to your right as you enter. There's also the fourth of The Last of Us Tools for upgrading weapons, and you can check the linked guide to find the rest.

Effect: Molotovs have their explosion radius increased by 2 times. This effect stacks with the Molotov: Deployment Training Manual.

Smoke: Shaping Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

This one's a little tricky - during the second time playing as Joel in the Lakeside Resort level, you'll approach David's camp with a gas station on your right. On the left hand side before the first barricade is a motel - go through that and out the other side, and on your left will be a run down wooden shed. It's locked by a Shiv Door - open it and you'll get the Smoke: Shaping Training Manual, as well as some other useful resources.

Effect: The effects of Smoke Bombs last for an additional twenty seconds. This effect stacks with the Smoke: Chemistry Training Manual.

Bomb: Shrapnel Training Manual location

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The final Training Manual, Bomb: Shrapnel, is found at the Bus Depot in Salt Lake City. When going through the underground section of the highway, fighting clickers, infected and bloaters, you'll see a large white semi-truck with "EXPRESS" written in faded letters on the side. Climb up on top of it, and the Training Manual will be on the roof.

Effect: Nail Bombs have their explosion radius increased by 2 times. This effect stacks with the Bomb: Containment Training Manual.