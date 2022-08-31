The Last of Us Remake best weapon upgrades vary from weapon to weapon, but will often take what's effective about your weapon and boost it to make it stand out properly, rather than negating weaknesses. Still, there are exceptions, and even then there's further complexities about which upgrades are specifically the best for your guns. With that in mind, we've lined out all the best weapon upgrades for guns in the Last of Us Part 1 Remake, as well as details on how to get Parts for guns and how many upgrades you can get.

Best weapon upgrades in The Last of Us Part 1

Below we've listed the best upgrades you should get for each weapon, though let's be clear: the first upgrades you should get are the secondary holsters for both short and long guns, at least when they're available. Having the chance to switch between two different firearms of each type is an invaluable skill in a firefight, especially when one runs out of ammo and you need to get a new one ready fast. Beyond that, here's the priorities for each of The Last of Us weapons.



Best short gun weapon upgrades

9MM Pistol - Capacity and Fire Rate: There's not much of a marked hierarchy in pistol upgrades, but considering its strengths lie in dealing with hordes of weak enemies, these two focuses will probably help with that most.

Revolver - Reload Speed: There's only two types of upgrade available for this six-shooter, but quickly stuffing bullets back into an empty gun is more important than gradual fire rate increases.

El Diablo - Capacity and Armor Piercing: The Diablo's slow reloads mean that getting more out of a single clip is invaluable, and Piercing means your shots always kill like they should, rather than bouncing off helmets.

The Diablo's slow reloads mean that getting more out of a single clip is invaluable, and Piercing means your shots always kill like they should, rather than bouncing off helmets. Shorty - Spread and Capacity: Push this sawed-off into a short-range powerhouse by upping its ability to take down numerous targets in quick succession.

Best long gun weapon upgrades

Hunting Rifle - Scope, Armor Piercing and Power: And in that order, too. The scope is what makes the Hunting Rifle a viable weapon for range, then it's all about boosting killing ability. A capacity boost wouldn't hurt after all that, especially in tight situations like The Last of Us Keycard hunt in the Pittsburgh hotel.

Pump Shotgun - Range and Recoil: The shotgun is deadly to start with, so bring its shots under control by focusing on accuracy and placement.

Bow - Range: The bow should always be a stealth weapon, so focus on landing accurate headshots and making up for drop-off with all the range upgrades.

Flamethrower - Power and Range: The Flamethrower's damage over time means that you really need to kill enemies before they reach you. Upping damage and distance will help keep you safe.

Finding parts for upgrades

Parts for weapon upgrades in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake are distributed as they were in the original game - fairly randomly, usually in small piles. Use context clues to help; areas like garages, workshops and construction zones are likely to have them scattered about in greater numbers, though you can find them anywhere. Remember to check any of the following for Parts:

Shelves and cabinets

Openable drawers

Safes (you'll need all The Last of Us safe codes to open them)

Broken machinery or vehicles

Areas around existing workbenches for weapon upgrades

It's important to remember that enemies don't drop parts, so gunning down foes in the hope of farming them isn't going to be successful. Focus on the environment and look for the telltale white sheen of light that marks out objects.

Can you get all weapon upgrades in The Last of Us Part 1?

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Yes, you can fully upgrade every weapon in The Last of Us Part 1, but not in a single playthrough, as there's not nearly enough parts scattered throughout the game to achieve that. You'll have to choose New Game + after completing the game completely and acquire new Parts all over again to fully upgrade every weapon. Until then, think about prioritizing the most important upgrades; and sometimes you might not want to use up all the Parts you've found on upgrades when you could always save them for better ones later.

Of course, you'll also need The Last of Us Tools, the special items that unlock new tiers of upgrades to really pull your firearms into the late game. Check the link for where to find every single one.