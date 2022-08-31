All The Last of Us Remake weapon locations

The Last of Us Remake weapons are usually found on certain NPC corpses, and there are nine weapons to find in total (with a couple of nuances which we'll explain below). While many of the guns in The Last of Us Part 1 are mandatory or presented very obviously, not to mention that those who've experienced the original will remember a lot of their placements, there are a few that can be missed. The Flamethrower, the El Diablo revolver, and the assault rifle can all be missed, so we'll explain how to get them below, as part of where to find all the weapon locations in The Last of Us Part 1.

All weapon locations in the Last of Us Remake

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

There are a total of nine main weapons located across The Last of Us Part 1, found in the following order and areas:

9MM Pistol (mandatory/cannot be missed). Acquired when getting your gear and preparing to leave during the Quarantine Zone.

(mandatory/cannot be missed). Acquired when getting your gear and preparing to leave during the Quarantine Zone. Revolver. Found on the body of a dead soldier while exploring the tilted skyscraper during The Outskirts after climbing on the unstable window cleaners' platforms outside.

Found on the body of a dead soldier while exploring the tilted skyscraper during The Outskirts after climbing on the unstable window cleaners' platforms outside. Hunting Rifle. After leaving Tess behind in the Capitol Building, Joel flees upstairs and leaps between two buildings. Once he lands, directly ahead is a dead Firefly, propped up between two doors with the Hunting Rifle in their hands.

After leaving Tess behind in the Capitol Building, Joel flees upstairs and leaps between two buildings. Once he lands, directly ahead is a dead Firefly, propped up between two doors with the Hunting Rifle in their hands. Bow. During Bill's Town exploration, you'll see an infected killed by a nail bomb trap. Past that you'll climb onto a semi-truck with a chair on top of it. Leaning against the back of the chair is a bow and some arrows.

During Bill's Town exploration, you'll see an infected killed by a nail bomb trap. Past that you'll climb onto a semi-truck with a chair on top of it. Leaning against the back of the chair is a bow and some arrows. Pump Shotgun (mandatory/cannot be missed). Given to you during a cutscene in Bill's Town where you flee into a church. You'll have it in your inventory when the cutscene is over.

(mandatory/cannot be missed). Given to you during a cutscene in Bill's Town where you flee into a church. You'll have it in your inventory when the cutscene is over. Shorty/Sawed-Off Shotgun. Inside the sewers after escaping the armored car, you'll set off a noise trap when going through a door. The Shorty is on a table just ahead on a table to the left. Just ahead is also one of The Last of Us Training Manuals, so grab that too.

Inside the sewers after escaping the armored car, you'll set off a noise trap when going through a door. The Shorty is on a table just ahead on a table to the left. Just ahead is also one of The Last of Us Training Manuals, so grab that too. El Diablo. When first starting the Tommy's Dam mission after leaving Henry and Sam, up the initial road is a car crashed into a rock. Next to the open door is a skeleton with the El Diablo beside it.

When first starting the Tommy's Dam mission after leaving Henry and Sam, up the initial road is a car crashed into a rock. Next to the open door is a skeleton with the El Diablo beside it. Flamethrower. When first entering the university, as you approach the first barrier that requires a horse to jump over, turn right into the loading bay instead. Leaning against the forklift truck inside is the Flamethrower.

When first entering the university, as you approach the first barrier that requires a horse to jump over, turn right into the loading bay instead. Leaning against the forklift truck inside is the Flamethrower. Pump Shotgun (again). Later on you'll play for a period as Ellie, with a severely reduced arsenal. After the horseback chase, kill any of the enemies hunting you to take one of their shotguns and even the odds a little.

(again). Later on you'll play for a period as Ellie, with a severely reduced arsenal. After the horseback chase, kill any of the enemies hunting you to take one of their shotguns and even the odds a little. Assault Rifle. During the firefight in the hospital, all the enemies that Joel fights are holding assault rifles. Killing any of them will allow you to pick up this new weapon off their bodies.

All special gear, explosive and bomb locations

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Aside from the weapons, players can also find special weapons, bombs and items that, once found, be crafted from the menu from basic materials. Here's where to find all those initial prototypes, or at least the earlier available examples of that gear.

Health Kit. Given to you by Tess after the initial attack on the checkpoint.

Given to you by Tess after the initial attack on the checkpoint. Shiv. While pursuing Robert, you'll fight through a series of buildings. Not long after the brick/bottle throwing tutorial, you'll enter a warehouse - go upstairs to the office to find a shiv on a desk.

While pursuing Robert, you'll fight through a series of buildings. Not long after the brick/bottle throwing tutorial, you'll enter a warehouse - go upstairs to the office to find a shiv on a desk. Molotov. After dropping down through the leaning skyscraper after getting the revolver, you'll end up in a ruined subway station. The Molotov is on a corpse ahead of you, alongside some crafting materials.

After dropping down through the leaning skyscraper after getting the revolver, you'll end up in a ruined subway station. The Molotov is on a corpse ahead of you, alongside some crafting materials. Upgraded Melee Weapon. When you approach Bill's Town and use the plank to cross the fence, the small building you use to support the plank has an upgraded pipe on it. There's also a safe ahead, so check our page on The Last of Us safe codes to find out how to crack it.

When you approach Bill's Town and use the plank to cross the fence, the small building you use to support the plank has an upgraded pipe on it. There's also a safe ahead, so check our page on The Last of Us safe codes to find out how to crack it. Nail Bomb. After fleeing with Bill into the Church, he'll make you a Nail Bomb, as well as give you the Pump Shotgun mentioned above.

After fleeing with Bill into the Church, he'll make you a Nail Bomb, as well as give you the Pump Shotgun mentioned above. Smoke Bomb. This stealth device is found early on in Pittsburgh. After the initial ambush, Ellie will help you lift a metal door to reach a garage - the Smoke Bomb is on your left, along with some Tools, and will come in useful not long afterwards during The Last of Us keycard hunting section in the hotel basement.

This stealth device is found early on in Pittsburgh. After the initial ambush, Ellie will help you lift a metal door to reach a garage - the Smoke Bomb is on your left, along with some Tools, and will come in useful not long afterwards during The Last of Us keycard hunting section in the hotel basement. Switchblade. This effectively acts as a shiv with infinite uses, and is part of Ellie's arsenal. You'll have it for the sections where you play as her, but there's no way to pass it to Joel afterwards or before.

Of course, all those weapons can't be improved with some of The Last of Us weapon upgrades, the best of which you can check out at our attached guide. And that in turn will require you to find some of The Last of Us tools - nobody said that equipping yourself in the fungal apocalypse was going to be easy, after all.