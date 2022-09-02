All The Last of Us Part 1 comic book locations

The Last of Us Part 1 comic book collectibles of Savage Starlight are spread across the game, with 14 of them hidden in different locations. These comics serve as little meta-commentary on events happening in the game themselves, with their blurbs referring to events and evoking ideas within the game, and can also go towards your final score for trying out new skins for Ellie and Joel. With that in mind, we'll show you where to find all the locations of the Savage Starlight comics in the Remake of The Last of Us Part 1.

All comic book locations in The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1 Savage Starlight comics first appear in the Pittsburgh level some way into the game, and become a rare, reoccurring collectible hidden at various points from then on. Here's how they break down, level by level.

Pittsburgh: 4

The Suburbs: 2

Tommy's Dam: 2

The University: 1

Lakeside Resort: 2

Bus Depot: 2

The Firefly Lab: 0

Jackson: 1

This guide can also serve nicely to those playing the original or 2014 Remastered version of The Last of Us, not just the Part 1 Remake in 2022, as the comics are all basically in the same place and can be found easily from the information below. With that in mind, will take you through all 14 comic books of Savage Starlight as you can encounter them, in chronological order.

Of course, if you're looking for more of the game's collectibles, we've got all The Last of Us artifact collectibles and The Last of Us Firefly pendants listed for aspiring treasure hunters - or should that be for Naughty Dog's other franchise?

Pittsburgh comic books

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #1: Force Carrier

This is automatically in your possession upon starting the chapter. Once you deal with the initial ambush on arriving in Pittsburgh, you'll have the chance to check it out in your inventory.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #2: Termination Shock

Once you drop to the ground from the hunters' building after viewing the bridge in the distance, you'll be near a bus. The comic is inside for you to grab.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #3: Accretion

After you come out of the Pittsburgh hotel basement after looking for the The Last of Us keycard, Ellie will save you from a hunter. From there, climb the ladder and enter the next room. Exit via the left door to spot a bar across a gap. You can shimmy over there, where you'll find another comic atop a table.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #4: Deep Phase

After meeting Henry and Sam for the first time, make your way down the stairs, and open the shiv door with a lot of The Last of Us supplements behind it. Turn left to find a kids' bedroom, where you'll find a comic waiting,

The Suburbs comic books

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #5: Antiparticles

After washing up on the beach at the start, head to the boat ahead of you and check the cabin to find the comic inside, along with an artifact collectible next to it.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #6: Messenger Particle

In the Suburbs after the sewers, follow the road around to the house just past the ice cream truck, on the left. Inside one of the bedrooms upstairs is a comic on a desk - admittedly a change from last time in the Remastered version, where it was on a toilet in the bathroom. There's a safe in this area too, which you can crack with our guide to The Last of Us safe codes.

Tommy' Dam comic books

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #7: Foreign Element

Entering the level for the first time, you'll traipse down under a large bridge, coming down the slope after seeing a crashed car with the El Diablo, one of the best The Last of Us weapons. As you make your way down the slope, hang to the right. Just before passing under the bridge, turn right and look at the overturned car covered in moss - the comic is right in front of it, and clearly very laminated to resist all the rain.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #8: Zero Point

Far later on in the level you'll pursue Ellie to a ranch. Once you get off the horse and enter the ranch house itself, head upstairs and immediately turn left to find the comic on the bedroom windowsill.

The University comic books

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #9: Free Radicals

The moment the chapter begins, with Ellie and Joel on horseback outside the UEC, turn around and head back up the road. You'll find a comic inside a car with the door torn off.

The Lakeside Resort comic books

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #10: Uncertainty

Ellie starts the level hunting a deer in the snow, which leads her eventually to a broken, wood structure. Immediately as you enter through a hole in the wall, make a left. In this small room is a desk with a drawer - open it to find another comic inside.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #11: Negentropy

Later on, Ellie is fleeing bandits on horseback. Not long after she's forced to flee on foot, she'll have to crawl through a short sewer pipe. The moment you emerge from the first pipe, turn around and go up the steps - the comic is sitting on one of the benches on the overlook.

The Bus Depot comic books

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #12: Precipitate

Once you descend the stairs after observing the giraffe herd, make a right to find a bathroom. The comic book is in one of the stalls inside.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #13: Catalysis

Later on you'll fight bloaters and clickers, navigating underground and flooded tunnels. Near the end, where you drop a ladder to Ellie, you'll be near a ventilation shaft that runs along the left side of the tunnel, forming a makeshift platform. Run along it to find a comic book at the end.

Jackson comic books

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Comic #14: Singularity

The final collectible of any sort in the game - after squeezing through the barbed wire fence that Joel holds open, bear right to find an abandoned truck. The game's last comic is inside.

Can you read the Savage Starlight comics in The Last of Us Remake?

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us Remake Training Manuals (Image credit: Naughty Dog) While you're doing some reading, find all The Last of Us Training Manuals here!

While you can find all fourteen issues of Savage Starlight in The Last of Us Part 1, you can only read the front and back covers of them by examining them in Joel or Ellie's inventory, and there's no way to open them up and read inside. As mentioned, the back cover blurbs do obliquely refer to events in the game or relationships between characters, but that's as close as we get to finding out what the pages of Savage Starlight contain.

And no - despite many thinking that when The Last of Us first came out that the Savage Starlight series was a hint at some future game or project, they've never properly followed it up with anything related, so there's currently no chance to buy, read or play the series in some form.