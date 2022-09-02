All The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Pendant locations

The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Pendant locations are hidden all across the game, little metal dogtags left by the Fireflies that often need to be knocked down from a higher position, such as a tree branch. There's 30 Firefly Pendants all over the game, and while they're by no means essential, they're an interesting collectible to find. For that reason, we'll lay out where to find every location for the Firefly Pendants in The Last of Us Part 1.

All Firefly Pendant locations in The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Firefly Pendants are pretty regularly spaced out, and their locations are often hard to find because the Pendants themselves are small and hard to see. They're arranged throughout the game's levels as follows:

Hometown: 0

The Quarantine Zone: 3

The Outskirts: 4

Bill's Town: 3

Pittsburgh: 3

The Suburbs: 4

Tommy's Dam: 2

The University: 5

Lakeside Resort: 2

Bus Depot: 3

The Firefly Lab: 1

Jackson: 0

The Firefly Pendants are often some of the hardest collectibles in The Last of Us to find, as their small size and nondescript appearance means they often don't catch the eye until you're close enough for the contextual icon to appear - and that's a problem that's made worse by the fact that you can't physically reach a lot of them, as they're suspended on high points and need to be knocked down. Speaking of which:

How to knock down or reach Firefly Pendants

If you see a Firefly Pendant in The Last of Us Part 1 suspended on a high point out of reach, like a tree branch, streetlight or similar, you need to damage it to knock it down. A bullet from any of The Last of Us weapons will work, but the better option is to use a brick or bottle and throw it at the Pendant, so as not to waste ammo. Hit the Pendant with either and it'll drop to the ground, whereupon you can just pick it up.

With that in mind, here's all the Pendants in chronological order.

The Quarantine Zone Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #1 - David Michael Vigil

After picking up your first ladder to climb into the abandoned house, move through the kitchen and past the stairs to find a bedroom. On the desk in here is your first pendant.

Firefly Pendant #2 - Ben Glueck

After crossing the plank as a bridge and dropping off the fire escape, you'll be in a small courtyard with a tree. Move from there into the next courtyard with a tree - hanging in the branches is a hard-to-spot pendant you need to knock down, probably with a bullet.

Firefly Pendant #3 - Philip Liu

Upon starting your travels with Ellie later on, head straight forward to find a dead body against a newspaper dispenser. This pendant is next to it.

The Outskirts Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #4 - Joseph Lenz

Before entering the Goldstone Building (the slanted skyscraper after you view the destroyed downtown area), turn right into the rooftop garden with the trees. The pendant has moved since the Remastered Edition - now in the Part 1 Remake, it's no longer on the back-left tree, but in the tree on your immediate right. Knock it down with one of the nearby bricks and move on.

Firefly Pendant #5 - Michael Kiper

When Joel escapes the horde with a severed arm grabbing his foot, you'll then ascend via a broken part of the ceiling. Make a left to shimmy across the ledge up here. A pendant waits in a cabinet on the other side.

Firefly Pendant #6 - Melinda Davidson

When walk up to the Capitol Building properly, you'll have to wade through waist-deep swamp water. Before going into the Capitol Building itself, bear left and go into the gazebo. Inside, you'll find this pendant next to one of the columns - though it won't show up until you're basically standing on it.

Firefly Pendant #7 - Shiyao Jiang

Inside the spore-flooded subway after the Capitol Building, get past the two soldiers and head down the flooded section. Where Ellie gets stuck is a corpse with the Smuggler's Note, one of The Last of Us artifact collectibles - turn left from that and swim down the flooded tunnel. It's a dead end with an underwater storage room; the room itself has some shelves with Jiang's Pendant waiting.

Bill's Town Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #8 - Hui Wang

After boosting Ellie over the gate so she can get you into the main street, turn right and head down the road to the RV. The Pendant is on the roof, climb up to get it. From here, you should be able to see the barrier down the road, which has one of the The Last of Us safe codes caught on it.

Firefly Pendant #9 - Alex Raymond Vincent

After meeting Bill, he'll lead you from the converted bar safehouse with the first of The Last of Us Training Manuals inside, out and past an infected caught in a trap. As you exit that building onto the street, you'll get attacked by more infected and clickers - but on the right, hanging from a streetlight, is a pendant. Knock it down to get it.

Firefly Pendant #10 - Peter Mrozik

After sneaking through the church graveyard, you'll move through some backyards. Make your way up the hill to the large red house - the first one you'll see - and enter. Locate the laundry room (on the right as you go in), and you'll spot this pendant on the floor.

Pittsburgh Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #11 - Kazden Risk

Some way into Pittsburgh, you'll go through a military checkpoint to a bookstore run by hunters. Walk past the store without going in and turn right into the adjacent alley - the pendant is at the end of that, behind a wooden cabinet.

Firefly Pendant #12 - Colby Reed

After escaping the hotel basement and grabbing the The Last of Us keycard, you'll meet up with Ellie again. After she saves you in a cutscene, you'll climb a ladder, then go down some stairs. Immediately turn left into the toilet to find Reed's pendant in one of the stalls.

Firefly Pendant #13 - Lucas Rios

After meeting Henry and Sam, they'll escort you to their safehouse, going through a toyshop and killing some hunters on a roof before cross a plank into another building. Before heading into Henry's safehouse on the right, make a left to enter the bathroom. There's another pendant in a stall to grab.

The Suburbs Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #14 - Josh Scheffler

After washing up on the beach after leaping off the bridge, head to the abandoned boat along the beach ahead of you and drop down into the hull to find a pendant on the floor.

Firefly Pendant #15 - Robert Righetti

Not long afterwards, when entering the sewer for the first time, keep your eyes to the right to spot a side tunnel you can squeeze through. Inside, you'll find another pendant caught in a drain on the wall.

Firefly Pendant #16 - Eddie Fuentes

When you reach the sewer puzzle with the moving platform and generator, hop into the water and swim to the submerged car on the left. Dive to find this pendant just under the surface. Keep in mind that there's some of The Last of Us Tools ahead of you when you complete the puzzle itself.

Firefly Pendant #17 - Matthew White

In the Suburbs proper, head past the fighting dogs and down the road to the garden on the left. The pendant is hanging in a tree branch to be knocked down.

Tommy's Dam Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #18 - Ryan Oliverio

During the tour, you reach the room where the engineers are repairing the turbine, proceed to the ground level with them. Instead of going through the doorway where Tommy waits, turn about and head to the opposite side of the room to find a small storage space. In here, the pendant is on the left, on the floor between two smaller turbines.

Firefly Pendant #19 - Brent Pino

Later on, once you've entered the ranch house while chasing Ellie, head to the back right of the bottom floor. In this sitting room, check the writing desk for another pendant.

The University Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #20 - Hope Pino

After jumping over the first barricade that requires the horse and ascending the stairs, turn right at the crossroads, for want of a better term. At the end of that path, you'll find another pendant dangling from a tree.

Firefly Pendant #21 - Alex Rohner

Just before leaving the central grounds and vaulting the horse barrier into the main courtyard, look for this blue dumpster and damaged window. You can pull yourself into a small room here, where you'll find another pendant atop a table, near a bottle of The Last of Us supplements.

Firefly Pendant #22 - Joe Warren

To obtain this pendant, you must kill the Bloater in the spore-filled university dorms. He'll drop it upon defeat.

Firefly Pendant #23 - Erik Griggs

When you reach the plaza of tents outside the science lab, head to these tents in the back corner. In the right hand one, you'll find a pendant on a table, next to some Parts you can use for The Last of Us weapon upgrades.

Firefly Pendant #24 - Sadie Pearle Hickman

Inside the science building, in the room where you're startled by monkeys, check the back right corner for this pendant on a shelf.

The Lakeside Resort Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #25 - Travis Kristof

While crossing the catwalks to lower the ladder for David, a Clicker will emerge from a small side room on the left. Get rid of the Clicker, and enter the side room to find a pendant atop a crate.

Firefly Pendant #26 - Paul D. Braun

After Ellie is knocked off her horse while fleeing the bandits, you'll appear in an old house. On leaving, immediately turn right into the gazebo next to it to find this pendant on a bench.

The Bus Depot Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #27 - Katerina Perich

After descending the highway off-ramp, turn left and check behind the car and traffic barrier cone things for a pendant.

Firefly Pendant #28 - Nicole Hoo

After the giraffes when you enter the triage of tents, look to this set of lights on the left of the bus. This hard-to-spot pendant is hanging from them.

Firefly Pendant #29 - Natalie Hoo

Almost immediately afterwards, you'll pass through the bus and turn left down towards a tunnel. Before going in, check the little gap behind the crashed schoolbus on your left to find a pendant.

The Firefly Lab Firefly Pendants

Firefly Pendant #30 - Bryony Stewart Seume

After heading up the stairs in the Hospital for the first time, there'll be a reception ahead with a recorder on it, and a shiv door behind that. Break the shiv door open to find the last pendant inside.

Firefly Pendant #31 (Bonus) - Riley Abel

It's not necessary to find it as it comes "pre-found", so to speak, but when you play as Ellie at the start of the Lakeside Resort level, hunting the deer, she has the Firefly Pendant for Riley Abel from the Left Behind story in her backpack.