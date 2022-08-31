Where to find all The Last of Us Remake Tools

The Last of Us Remake Tools are found in five different locations across the game, each one unlocking access to new weapon upgrades at workbenches. Unlike Parts, tools can be used infinitely, though you will still need those parts for the upgrades they unlock, as one makes an upgrade accessible, and the other actually pays for it. There's only five red tool boxes throughout the game, and once you pass one you've missed your chance for it unless you reload a save, so we've laid out where to find all the Tools in the Last of Us Part 1 Remake.

All Last of Us Remake Tool locations

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

There are five red tool boxes in the Last of Us Part 1, found in the following levels/areas:

Bill's Town, under the church

under the church Pittsburgh, in the first garage

in the first garage The Suburbs, in the sewer tunnels

in the sewer tunnels The University, in the science building

in the science building Bus Depot, in the triage tents

We'll go into more details about where they are below, but keep in mind that you're looking for red tool boxes that are usually displayed with a certain amount of prominence - once you're in the same room as them, they'll be hard to miss. Tools are vital to getting the most out of your arsenal, and late game The Last of Us weapon upgrades will make a huge difference when you're holding off bloaters, clickers and bandits on all sides.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

After you meet Bill, he'll bring you and Ellie to a church basement, where you get the Pump Shotgun, one of the best The Last of Us weapons, and the Nail Bomb for the first time in the game. Don't leave the church yet - in the basement, look in the left-hand alcove before the workbench (assuming your back is to the stairs leading up). Looking inside, the Toolbox is on a cabinet on the left hand side, with a few parts beneath it. It's definitely worth grabbing this before you do any upgrades on said Workbench, as that way you'll have more options to choose from.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

This one is very early on in Pittsburgh - directly after the Hunters' ambush, Ellie will help you lift a metal door to a garage once the initial area is secure, and inside, the Toolbox is directly to your left, and to the left of the game's first smoke bomb. Be warned that Pittsburgh is a pretty rough area, and upgrading ASAP will help you deal with dangerous elements later on like The Last of Us Keycard hunt in the hotel basement.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

While navigating the sewers with Ellie, Henry and Sam, there'll be a point where you have to float Ellie across water on a palette so she can turn on a generator for a moving platform. Once the platform carries you across, walk down the newly-accessible tunnel and watch for the first doorway on the left (it'll have a sign next to it that reads: DANGER: BOILER ROOM. AUTHORISED PERSONNEL ONLY). Inside is a small room with a fold-out chair; next to that is the toolbox you're looking for.

The University science building

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The University holds the fourth toolbox, quite far into the level itself. Once you manage to climb in through the window of the Science building, after smashing in the gate with the rolling dumpster, follow the corridor on the left hand side to Room 205 (Lecture Room). This is a Shiv Door - crack it open with a blade, and just ahead of you on the right is a counter with the toolbox prominently displayed. There's also one of The Last of Us Training Manuals in here too, so make sure to grab that before you move on.

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The final toolbox in the game, after hassling giraffes in the bus depot, Ellie and Joel will come out the other side into a triage - a collection of medical tents, now long abandoned. You'll know you're in the right area when Joel comments on this place bringing back memories; to get the final tool, go to the second open tent on the left-hand side - the biggest one - and the toolbox will be on your right. There's even a workbench on the top-right corner of this area for you to work on.