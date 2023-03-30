The Last of Us Part 1 on PC's best glitch is making characters randomly "get wet"

By now you might've heard about The Last of Us Part 1's horrid PC performance - a rare miss from a PlayStation Studios launch - but there's one dripping, shimmering silver lining to the whole mess: the "get wet" glitch.

Now, before your mind takes you places I'm not intending, this glitch from The Last of Us Part 1 on PC is literally causing characters to randomly become soaked in water during cutscenes. In one affected scene from early in the game, a decidedly very dry Joel and Tess are talking about very serious stuff with Marlene and Ellie (both also dry) when Joel's character model inexplicably becomes soaking wet, to the point where he's dripping water. It's not long before the water virus infects everyone in the room as the discussion continues hilariously uninterrupted by the sudden onset of wetness.

While undoubtedly the funniest, the Get Wet glitch isn't The Last of Us Part 1's (opens in new tab) only bug on PC (opens in new tab) - far from it (opens in new tab). You might've already seen what a poorly optimized PC port can do to the usually quite handsome protag Joel Miller, but in case you haven't, behold:

Joel Last of Us on Steam Deck is SENDING me pic.twitter.com/TUq1F0zPEaMarch 29, 2023 See more

This looks like if a freshman-year animation student tried to superimpose George Clooney's face onto Joel's body and then penciled over his mistakes with a giant Sharpie marker. Ellie received a similar treatment in this horrific screenshot pulled from Reddit:

Naughty Dog has issued a statement acknowledging the game's PC performance, and it's already released two patches in the two days since the port launched. What I'm saying is, if you want to experience these abominations for yourself, you better be quick and install The Last of Us Part 1 on PC before it's too late.

