The Last of Us Part 1 PC has received its first hotfix after a chaotic launch

The long-awaited PC port for The Last of Us Part 1 has received its first hotfix patch, after disgruntled players reported bugs galore upon launch.

According to the announcement (opens in new tab) made by Naughty Dog, the hotfix addresses "stability and performance improvements, and other smaller improvements." Among these are "several performance & hitch related issues impacting some users," as well as "extra crash diagnostic information to assist in investigating shader building-related crashes and other common reported stability issues."

The remastered game was considered one of the best PS5 exclusives as a Sony in-house title, but when The Last of Us Part 1 launched for PC via Steam and Epic Games, it was met with disappointing responses. Due to the frequent crashes, camera and mouse jitters, and shader issues causing graphics to render poorly, the game has been panned on Steam with a resounding host of "Mostly Negative" reviews warning others against purchasing it just yet. Check out Joel's Sharpied-on eyebrows (opens in new tab) and invisible patchy beard (opens in new tab) if you don't believe the slander.

Although the hotfix could help prevent your game from crashing, Naughty Dog is aware that more work needs to be done to get it up to speed. "We are working on patches, will provide updates as they become available, and will continue to investigate other reported issues," Naughty Dog says on the Known Issues (opens in new tab) page on its website, going on to list acknowledged bugs that will be addressed in future patches.

If you're still running into game-breaking glitches and issues, you can check back on the Naughty Dog feedback page (opens in new tab) or raise a ticket (opens in new tab) to let them know about any new issues that have arisen as a result of the hotfix. In the meantime, you might want to check out some other story-rich games like The Last of Us as we wait for the smoke to clear.

