The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star suggests there's more Eli Bradley to come

Elijah Richardson, who made his MCU debut as Eli Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, has hinted that his character's story isn't over just yet.

The actor posted pictures from his scenes in the show to Instagram, captioned: "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Finale ‼️ Watch a young king at work This may only be the beginning of Eli Bradley!"

In the comics, Eli eventually becomes Patriot, a founding member of the Young Avengers. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't go as far as hinting at a superhero future for Eli, he's not the only Young Avenger who recently appeared – or is set to appear – in the MCU. Kate Bishop will make her entrance in Hawkeye, while Billy and Tommy Maximoff were introduced in WandaVision. Avengers: Endgame also brought in an older version of Cassie Lang, and America Chavez will feature in Doctor Strange 2 (confirmed by Marvel). While no Young Avengers project has been officially announced, it is intriguing that the roster seems to be filling out.

Plus, as the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, whose story was a huge part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Eli also has a direct connection to the legacy of the shield. With Captain America 4 reportedly in the works, it would make sense to see Eli in the franchise again.

While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has wrapped up on Disney Plus, Loki is arriving in June, and this year also sees some huge Marvel Phase 4 movie releases: Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man 3 are all arriving in 2021.

