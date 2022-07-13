The best Prime Day retro gaming deals to cater to your inner child

We know that it's normally an opportunity to pick some of the most cutting-edge hardware, but if you're looking for some Prime Day deals for retro gaming, we've got you covered on that front, too.

We've rounded up everything from classic controllers to retro-inspired handhelds, consoles, and even arcade systems below with prices beginning from just $24.99 here. What's particularly of note is the Blaze Evercade Vs Starter Pack +1 Vol White for just $69.99 (was $100) (opens in new tab) for a $30 saving. This is the lowest ever price. Also of note is the Super Mario Bros 35th anniversary Game and Watch for just $44.46 (was $60) (opens in new tab) for a $15 saving.

You can find more information about these and many more of the best Prime Day Retro Gaming deals further down the page. Alternatively, we're also rounding up all the latest Prime Day Xbox deals and Prime Day PS5 deals if you're interested in more current offers.

(opens in new tab) 2 Pack Rechargeable NES Classic Mini Wireless Controller | $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - If the harsh difficulty curves of all your classic games have left you lacking a controller or two, this is a great way to pick up some easy-charge replacements at a reduced cost.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Classic Mini controller | $65.00 $38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $26 - Alternatively, if you're looking for the real deal, these official Nintendo offerings are notably pricier, but also offer an impressive 40% discount.



(opens in new tab) Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros | $59.99 $45.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $14.80 - The classic portable gaming machines have made quite the comeback in recent years, and this 35th version, which comes with Super Mario Bros pre-installed alongside The Lost Levels and Game & Watch classic 'Ball' is a great place to start (or build) a collection

(opens in new tab) Retro-Bit Super Retro-Cade Plug and Play Game Console | $69.99 $64.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another one of our favorite retro offerings. This is a modest saving, but you get a lot of bang for your buck, with over 90 games and two wired controllers that are also compatible with PC and Mac.



(opens in new tab) Blaze Evercade Vs Starter Pack +1 Vol White | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - We reckon you can't do much better than Blaze when it comes to retro offerings not limited by a single platform. Complete with controllers and a multi-game cartridge, it's ready to go straight out of the box.



(opens in new tab) Atari Flashback 9 | $238.95 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $41 - Another top-tier retro console, another impressive saving. Atari is one of the biggest names in classic games, and this Flashback 9 offers 110 titles to enjoy, as well as two joysticks complete with that iconic logo.



(opens in new tab) Arcade1Up The Simpsons Arcade Machine | $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 - Whether you're looking to set up or simply expand your very own home arcade, this is a bargain of a place to start. Coming from one of the biggest names in arcade machines, this cabinet offers two games, and multiplayer via remote play or four-player local co-op.



