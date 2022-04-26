Spider-Man PS5 update adds 120Hz mode and VRR support

There's a new update out for the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 remaster, adding support for 120Hz and VRR (variable refresh rate).

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered update 1.007 went live on Monday, April 25, improving performance for folks with supported TVs. The update adds a 120Hz display mode that should reduce input latency and boost frame rate in Fidelity mode to 40 FPS (up from 30 FPS). Of course, to benefit from this, you'll need a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The update also adds support for VRR, which will slightly increase dynamic resolution when 120Hz display mode is off. Working with 120Hz flicked on, VRR will unlock the frame rate and allow it to go up and down based on gameplay. Again, you'll need to be connected to a HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or monitor to see any benefit from this part of the update, but it should be a pleasant upgrade for those lucky enough to have the right TV.

The latest Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered update does have one trick up its sleeve that should make the game look better on all TVs. Insomniac says it's made "improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios." You'd definitely have to stop swinging and look pretty closely during certain gameplay sequences to actually notice this change, but we're sure as heck not complaining about better-looking reflections.

PS5 VRR is rolling out more broadly starting this week, with Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered being among the first games to get the patch. The full list of supported games includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil Village, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, and more.

