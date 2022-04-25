PS5 VRR support is coming this week – here are all the games confirmed so far

PS5 VRR (variable refresh rate) support is coming this week, and Sony's already confirmed over a dozen compatible games.

Platform experience SVP Hideaki Nishino outlined the PS5's VRR rollout in a recent PlayStation Blog post . PS5 VRR will arrive globally "over the next few days" through a console update which will add the setting to the "Screen and Video" tab of your system settings under "Video Output."

VRR uses a dynamic refresh rate to reduce screen tearing, artifacting, input lag and other issues while delivering a sharper image. Once this update is applied, your PS5 will automatically enable VRR for supported games as long as you're connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible TV or monitor. Here are all the games currently confirmed to support PS5 VRR:

Astro's Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DIRT 5

Godfall

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Sony says that the PS5 versions of these games will receive patches enabling VRR "in the coming weeks."

"These are just a few of the PS5 titles receiving VRR support and we'd like to thank their talented development teams," Nishino adds. "Please stay tuned to their channels for updates as you'll have the best experience with VRR once their game patches are live."

You will be able to manually enable VRR for games that are technically unsupported, and Nishino reckons this "may improve video quality for some games." However, it could also theoretically cause graphical issues, so Sony is quick to advise PS5 owners to "turn off this option at any time" if necessary, or try the setting under other visual modes.