Latest PS5 update adds Ukrainian language support and makes trophy hunting easier

PlayStation has rolled out a new PS5 update and it has surprisingly made a lot of changes to the console - from your friends list, trophies, and other quality of life features.

Released April 13, 2022, the latest update was actually released in two parts. Firstly, the 'Version: 22.01-05.00.00' update (which has all the patch notes) followed by the 'Version: 22.01-05.02.00' update that actually does just "improve system performance." For a full list of all the changes coming to your PS5 head to the official PlayStation website .

Starting today, we are updating the PS5 system software version 22.01-05.02.00. Always update your system software to the latest version for the best experience. If the automatic update does not start, you can download the update file from this page: https://t.co/a5LGqAzECC pic.twitter.com/G6oyiJVvIbApril 13, 2022

First up in the 'Version: 22.01-05.00.00' update we have a number of changes to the Game Base. According to the patch notes, voice chats on PS5 are now called parties, and the Game Base itself has been divided into three tabs: Friends, Parties, and Messages.

As well as these changes, PS5 owners can now start either an 'open party' which lets friends and friends of friends join without an invite and a 'closed party' which only lets players you invite into the chat. Plus loads more Game Base changes as detailed in the patch notes.

In terms of accessibility, PlayStation has also added a number of new features to the PS5 including adjustments to the screen reader (which now supports six additional languages), mono audio for headphones, and adds ticks to the settings menu so you can easily see what you have turned on and off on your console.

Finally, PlayStation has added two new features to PS5 trophies including updating the visual design of trophy cards and the trophy list and enabling trophy suggestions on the trophy tracker when you’re playing a game. The list of patch notes goes on from there with adjustments being made to Screen Share settings, voice commands, Ukrainian language support, and more.