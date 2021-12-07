Sony debuts dazzling VR tech - but it won't be the PSVR PS5

A VR headset with 4K OLED microdisplays that's definitely not the PSVR PS5 has been shown off by Sony.

As first reported earlier today by UploadVR, Sony has just debuted brand new footage of a 4K-capable, OLED-using virtual reality headset. The clip features a detailed talk from Sony engineers Yasuka Ishihara and Kei Kimura, giving viewers a rare peak behind the curtain as to what Sony's been developing of late.

Then, the clip shows off the 4K OLED microdisplay-boasting VR headset in action, as the two walk viewers through how the headset is able to achieve such low latency times. If Sony were to actually use this technology on a product for sale, the pair explain, it would significantly reduce both the size and weight of the overall VR headset.

Unfortunately though, this is all just a possibility right now, because this is simply a product of Sony's research and development department. There's absolutely zero indication from the two engineers or Sony that this technology will feature in the forthcoming PS5 PSVR headset, which was only just announced earlier this year.

As you might well know, Sony announced that a new-gen capable VR headset would be coming exclusively to PS5 consoles at some point after 2021. What we have seen of the VR headset so far is merely some redesigned controllers, as PlayStation moves away from the PS Move controllers that users have been utilizing so far with the current iteration of the PSVR headset. These controllers will use adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and more, setting up the PS5 PSVR headset to be one exciting prospect.