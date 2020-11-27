Save 20% on an ASUS gaming router that has been lifted straight out of Watch Dogs Legion

Do you see the image above? Yeah, this is an abstract art piece designed by a French sculptor in the '80s- okay, no, just kidding. Believe it or not, this is a WiFi router from ASUS, designed for gamers who seriously care about their latency online and download speeds, but are unable to run a wired connection to their device. This one is so good, it comes in second place in our list of the best gaming routers, beaten only by one that is double the price.

If you can handle the odd questions visitors may ask when they see it sat on your mantlepiece, this router is an absolute must-buy for any gamers who play online, especially in competitive games like Call of Duty, FIFA, Madden, Halo, etc. Online latency and ping can be a huge hindrance to those who don't have decent connections, so a router like this is a massive benefit.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 Tri-band 4x4 gaming router | £287.99 £224.99 at Amazon UK

It may look like a Spiderbot from Watch Dogs Legion, but the ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 is actually one of the best gaming routers on the market. This saves 22% off the original cost, but being able to destroy your enemies online is priceless. Especially if they rage message you afterwards.View Deal

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 Tri-band 4x4 gaming router | $349 $299 at Amazon

If you're in the US, you can still get a cracking deal on this router, although the saving isn't quite as steep. This $50 off deal comes in as a 14% saving, which is still decent when you consider the fact you'll be unstoppable online and practically become an esports pro.View Deal

If you're not sold so far on this eight-legged beast, you should know that it's packing a quad-core, 1.8GHz processor. That's better than some computers! The VPN fusion function also allows you to run a standard internet line and a VPN simultaneously, while you can also split devices on the 5GHz and 2.4GHz lines. Stick your gaming on the 5GHz, while your family uses the 2.4GHz for their less intensive tasks. This is a high-tech router at a bargain price, so get it while you can.

