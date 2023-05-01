Rob Delaney returning in Deadpool 3

Rob Delaney is returning for Deadpool 3.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Delaney will reprise his role as X-Force member Peter from Deadpool 2. Peter is an average, everyday dad with no superpowers who joins Deadpool's superhero team.

We still don't know much about the plot of Deadpool 3, other than that it brought Jackman out of his Wolverine retirement (after he swore he was done with the role) and will see the two heroes face off against one another.

The film is directed by Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Free Guy) from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Deadpool 2). The Crown's Emma Corrin and Succession's Matthew Macfayden have both recently joined the cast in undisclosed roles – though Corrin is said to be playing a villain. As for returning roles, Morena Baccarin is currently in negotiations to reprise her role as Vanessa, love interest of Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, though it hasn't been finalized just yet.

The movie will also make history as the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Post-Deadpool 2, Delaney made various cameos in big Hollywood films such as Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, Paul Feig's Last Christmas, The Hustle, Bombshell, and Detective Pikachu. The actor has an undisclosed role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Vanessa Caswill's Love at First Sight, and Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller Argylle.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, or find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.