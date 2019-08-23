Every game with PS4 Pro support: resolution, FPS, HDR, enhancements and more

Maybe you just got one, or you looking back at old titles, but if you're after PS4 Pro enhanced games then we have them all listed here. At this point most games have PS4 Pro improvements to resolution or framerate, and HDR options, as well as the boost mode choice. But just how much PS4 Pro games are improved depends on a lot of things and resolutions and framerates vary, often with games sacrificing one for the other (usually giving you the choice over which you'd prefer).
Whatever you're looking for though, and however you want to play it, this list of PS4 Pro enhanced games will help you find it, and check what it can actually do.
Most titles output a 4K signal, but rarely a full 4K resolution. Instead 1440p and 2160p resolutions are more common which can depends on how intensive the games are visually. That's why a lot of games, God of War for example, offer a choice between a high frame rate (usually a locked 60fps) or a high resolution (often aiming for 30fps). It all depends on where you want to spend the power the PS4 Pro has available
The fact remains though, that a PS4 Pro game will always look better, even on a 1080p screen and on PS VR. Plus there's extras like HDR, known as high dynamic range to its friends (mostly TVs). That increases the colour range to creates crisper blacks and definition. In many ways that can improve a game's visions more than resolution. These benefits extend to Sony's virtual reality tech so be sure to check out the best PlayStation VR deals here to see what your options are for bringing that gear into your setup.
So, now, here are all the PS4 Pro enhanced games we know of and what they bring with them.
PS4 Pro Enhanced games
A
- Abzu - 2400x1350 resolution, 45-60fps, more rendered fish.
- ARK: Survival Evolved - high detail or high frame rate options.
- Arizona Sunshine (VR) - 1920x1080 resolution, MSAA anti-aliasing, better rendering, increased LOD and draw distance.
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - 4K and HDR
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - 4K and HDR
- Assassin's Creed Origins - up to 4K resolution using dynamic resolution scaling.
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - 2880x1620 resolution.
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - 4K resolution, 30fps, high quality textures.
- A Way Out - improved frame rate.
- The Assembly - Higher resolution VR support.
- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit - PS4 Pro Enhanced
B
- Batman Arkham VR
- Batman: Return to Arkham - 1920x1080 resolution, higher poly count and texture resolution textures, 30fps frame rate with increased stability.
- Battleborn - 4K/30fps, 1080p/60, 1080p/30 resolution options and 'enhanced visuals."
- Battlefield 1 - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps via dynamic resolution scaling, higher resolution textures, better draw distance.
- Battlezone (VR) 3360x1890 resolution (downscaled to 1080p for VR at 120hz), Dynamic cockpit lighting, increased resolution of screen-space reflections.
- Batman: Arkham VR - minor graphical improvements.
- Borderlands 3 - resolution or framerates modes, respectively 60fps at 1080p, or higher resolution capped at 30fps.
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition - Dynamic 1440p to 1800p resolution, 60fps.
- Bound - Geometry edges rendered in 4K native, inner parts of polygons rendered with multisampling antialiasing and upscaled from 1080P, improved PSVR resolution
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - "up to" 4K resolution support, running at a smoother frame rate.
C
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 - 4K checkerboard resolution, HDR lighting, and HD textures.
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 - 4K output, 1920x2160 max resolution (dynamic), 60 fps, HDR
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - up to 4K/3840x2160 checkerboard resolution with dynamic resolution scaling.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - "Richer textures and dynamic 4K"
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) - 4K resolution and HDR support.
- Call of Duty: WW2- Increased resolution to 1620p.
- Cities: Skylines
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - 2560×1440 resolution, "enhanced the graphics and upped resolution."
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 1440p resolution.
- The Crew 2 - 4K support and enhanced graphics
- Concrete Genie - 4K resolution, HDR to be added in post release patch
D
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition - 4K support, doubled texture resolutions
Rendering improvements , 60fps "in moment to moment gameplay."
- Darksiders 3 - "Enhanced"
- Dark Souls 3 - 1920x1080 resolution, “increased frame rate for gameplay on PlayStation 4 Pro,” up to 60fps.
- Days Gone - 4K/30fps
- DayZ - 4K or 1080p/60fps Mode.
- Death Stranding - 4K resolution.
- Detroit: Become Human - 2160p checkerboard rendering at 30 FPS, improved volumetric lighting, HDR.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - 4K resolution (checkerboard), graphic improvements, HDR support.
- Destiny 2 - "Adaptive 4K resolution", HDR support (both available December 5)
- Devil May Cry 5 - 4K, 60FPS
- Diablo 3: Ultimate Evil Edition - up to 4K resolution with dynamic rendering, ambient occlusion, light bloom.
- Dirt 4 - Increased MSAA rendering, increased shadow map resolution, increased Image Based Lighting reflection resolution and accuracy.
- Dirt Rally - "graphical improvements" in VR.
- Dishonored 2 - 2560x1440 resolution.
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - 1440p at 30fps.
- The Division - 4K resolution, improved temporal anti aliasing supersampling.
- DOOM - 2560x1440 max resolution with dynamic resolution scaling, 60 FPS.
- DOOM Eternal - 4K/60fps
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen- 1440p resolution.
- Dragon Quest 11 - 2160p checkerboard resolution
- The Dwarves - improved frame rate.
- Driveclub VR - graphical enhancements.
E
- Eagle Flight - Improved draw distance and enhanced level of detail.
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - 4K resolution.
- The Elder Scrolls Online - 4K resolution, HDR support.
- EVE Valkyrie - improved resolutions, particle effects and load times, new dynamic shadows.
- The Evil Within 2 - 1260p resolution or improved frame rate options.
F
- F1 2017 - 4K resolution, HDR support, improved environment reflections, enhanced shadow precision.
- F1 2018 - 4K, 60fps
- Fallout 4 - 1440p resolution, enhanced draw distances, frame rates and godray effects.
- Fallout 76 - 2560×1440p resolution, HDR
- Far Cry 5 - Higher Resolution or Better Graphics options
- Farming Simulator 17 - 4K resolution, 1440p at 60fps, 1080p at 60fps with improved draw distance. Other additions include higher quality shadows and increased draw distance.
- Farpoint - Increased resolution, details and textures.
- Fe - 1260p resolution.
- FIFA 17 - 4K resolution, up to 60fps.
- FIFA 18 - 4K resolution, HDR support.
- FIFA 19 - 4K resolution (upscaled from 2160p), HDR
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - 1440p
- Final Fantasy 14 - Improved frame rate or performance modes.
- Final Fantasy 15 - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboarding) with improved texture filtering and shadows, 1080p locked at 30fps, HDR support.
- Firewatch - 2560x1440 resolution, “advanced level of detail”.
- For Honor - 2560x1400 resolution, 30fps locked, improved detail, shading, physics, shadows and lighting, 1080p supersampling.
- Fortnite - increased resolution, 60fps.
- Full Throttle Remastered - 4K resolution.
G
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands - 2560x1440 resolution, improved temporal anti aliasing, lighting, shadows, HDR support.
- Gran Turismo Sport - 4K resolution, HDR support, 60 fps at 1080p.
- Gravity Rush 2 - 3840x2160 resolution.
- God of War - Dynamic 4K resolution via 2160p checkerboard rendering. 1080p output uses supersampling. HDR lighting and wide color gamut.
H
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - 60 fps, increased resolution options.
- Helldivers - 4K checkerboard resolution, 60fps, HDR.
- Here They Lie - 4K resolution, higher quality rendering for PSVR, better shadows, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR support.
- Hitman - 4K output, 1440p resolution, 60fps, improved textures, shadows, reflective surfaces, post-processing effects, dynamic flashlight shadows, ambient occlusion, HDR.
- Hitman 2 - 4K output,1440p resolution
- Homefront: The Revolution - 4K (2560x1440 resolution upscaled), improved fps, effects, HDR.
- Horizon: Zero Dawn - 4K resolution (3840x2160 checkerboard), improved effects, HDR support.
- Hustle Kings - 4K, 60fps, HDR support
I
- Infamous: First Light - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support.
- Infamous: Second Son - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved frame rate or resolution options, HDR support.
- Injustice 2 - 2560x1440 resolution, 60fps, improved textures, lighting better lighting, motion blur and shadowsHDR support.
J
- Jurassic World Evolution - HDR
K
- Killing Floor 2 - 4K (2560x1440p resolution), increased overall environment, weapon, and character detail, ultra textures, increase dynamic shadow resolution.
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX - 4K, 60fps.
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - up to 4K depending on title.
- King of Fighters 14 - 4K resolution, improved models and textures.
- Knack - 3072x1728 resolution, improved frame rate or resolution option
- Knack 2 - 1800p resolution, or 1080p in high frame-rate mode (near locked 60 fps).
- Kona - "higher resolution and better frame rate."
L
- LA Noire - 4K resolution.
- The Last of Us Remastered - 2560×1440 resolution max, choice between 60fps at 1800p resolution or 30fps at 2160p, HDR support.
- The Last Guardian - 3840x2160 resolution w/variable fps, 3360x1890 at steady but more variable frame rate, 1080p locked at 30fps, HDR support.
- Lego Harry Potter Collection - 2560×1440 resolution, 60fps.
- Let It Die - 2560×1440 resolution.
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - 4K resolution.
- Little Nightmares - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps.
M
- Madden NFL 18 - 4K resolution, HDR support, higher frame-rate (60fps+) in 1080p.
- Madden NFL 19 - 4K resolution, HDR support, higher frame-rate (60fps+) in 1080p.
- Mafia 3 - 2560×1440 resolution, enhanced shadows and frame rate.
- Man of Medan - 1440p on PS4 Pro with HDR support.
- Mantis Burn Racing - 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR support
- Mass Effect: Andromeda - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), HDR.
- Metal Gear Survive - Resolution (1440p) and frame rate (1080p) options.
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain - Up to 2560x1440 on 4K screens, more stable frame rate.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - 4K with dynamic scaling, or 1080p with enhanced graphical quality including 30fps and longer draw distances.
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - 4K cinematics (via downloadable add-on), optional resolution boost mode (dynamic resolution) or quality mode (dynamic resolution, increased draw distances), super-sampling in 1080p.
- MLB The Show 17 - 4K resolution, or 2560×1440 resolution with enhanced graphics, or 1080p with enhanced frame rate, HDR.
- Monster Hunter World - 1800p, graphics or frame rate options (both 1080p), HDR
- Mother Russia Bleeds - 3840x2160 resolution, improved effects.
- MotoGP 17 - 2560 X 1440 resolution, 60fps, HDR support.
- MotoGP 18
N
- NBA 2K17 - 4K resolution, 60fps, HDR support.
- NBA 2K18 - 4K resolution, 60 fps, HDR support.
- Neon Chrome - 4K resolution.
- Nex Machina - 3360x1890 with 60fps (variable), 1080 with 60fps locked, HDR support
- Nier: Automata - 1080p, 60fps, improved lighting, shadows, anti aliasing, texture filtering and motion blur.
- Nioh - 1080p display: Movie Mode 1920×1080 resolution, high quality anti-aliasing. 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution, 60fps. 4K display: Movie Mode 3840x2160, 30fps. Action Mode 1920x1080 resolution at 60fps.
- No Man's Sky - 3200x1800 with variable frame rate, improved temporal anti-aliasing, or 1080p with stable 60fps. Better textures and lighting.
O
- Outlast 2 - 2560x1440 resolution, improved shadows, detail and textures. 60fps
- Overwatch - 60fps, 4K UI, improved texture filtering and depth of field.
- Oxenfree - 60fps.
P
- Paladins - 4K resolution with dynamic texture scaling.
- Paragon - 1080p, 60fps.
- PaRappa the Rapper Remastered - "dynamic' 4K support.
- PES 2017 - 4K, 60fps.
- PES 2018 - 4K, HDR
- PES 2019 - 4K and HDR support, upgraded lighting and shadows.
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - "PS4 Pro Enhanced"
- Planetside 2 - Improved frame rate.
- The Playroom VR - increased rendering resolution.
- Prey - Enable screen-space reflections, higher quality shadows, improved textures and texture memory, anisotropic filter raised from 4X to 16x, improved particle effects.
- Pyre - 4K resolution, 60 fps.
R
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - "Enhanced graphics and optimized performance", HDR
- Ratchet & Clank - 3200x1800 resolution, HDR support.
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard - 3840x2160p (upscaled from 1656p), supersampling anti aliasing, HDR support.
- Resogun - 4K, super sampling anti aliasing, HDR support
- Rez Infinite - 3840 x 2160 resolution, 60fps, 1920 x 1080 resolution in VR.
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration - 4K at 30fps, 1080p at 60fps, or 1080p at 30fps with 'enriched visuals' (improved foliage, hair, shadows, lighting etc).
- RIGS Mechanical Combat League - graphical enhancements.
- Rime - improvements to shadows, temporal, level of distance, texture filter, VFX, shaders, materials, reflections.
- Robinson: The Journey - Improved resolution, enhanced lighting effects, longer view distances, higher quality texture filtering.
- Rocket League - 4K resolution, improved visual quality, and frame rates.
S
- Shadow of the Colossus - Cinematic mode (4K image targeting 30 fps), or Performance (1080p at 60 FPS), HDR
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider - 4K Resolution mode, 4K at 30 FPS, and High Resolution, 1080p at 60 FPS. HDR, improved physically-based rendering, hardware tessellation, anisotropic filtering, additional dynamic foliage, and more.
- Smite - 4K with dynamic resolution, 60fps, improved textures.
- Snake Pass - 2688x1512 at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps, HDR
- Sniper Elite 4 - 1920x1080 resolution, 60fps, improved draw distances, lighting and shadows, high resolution textures.
- Spider-Man - 4K upscaled resolution (scaling between 1944p to 1368p), 30fps
- Spyro Reignited - 1440p resolution
- Starblood Arena - graphical enhancements.
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - "Enhanced"
- Statik
- Steep - unlocked frame rate up to 60fps.
- Strange Brigade - 1440p rendering, larger draw distances, improved screen space reflections. 30FPS.
- Subnautica - 2560×1440 resolution
- Super Stardust Ultra - 4k, 60fps, improved VR resolution.
- The Surge - 4K resolution at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps mode, HDR.
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization - 60fps.
T
- Tethered - 4K, 60fps, improved anti aliasing and lighting.
- Thumper - 4K, 60fps, improved supersampling and anti-aliasing in VR.
- Titanfall 2 - 2560×1440 resolution with dynamic resolution scaling.
- Trackmania Turbo - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, enhanced graphics, 120fps in VR.
- Trove - 60fps.
U
- UFC 3 - Resolution or frame rate options.
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - 2560×1440 resolution and 30fps in single player, 1080p resolution and 60fps in multiplayer, HDR support.
- Uncharted 4: Lost Legacy - 4K resolution, HDR support, 60fps.
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - improved rendering.
V
- Verdun - 3200x1800 resolution, 60fps.
- Victor Vran: Overkill Edition - 2880x1620 resolution, 60fps, improved anti aliasing.
- Viking Squad - 3840x2160 resolution, 60fps, improved multisample anti-aliasing.
W
- Warframe - Frame rate and performance improvements.
- Watch Dogs 2 - 3200x1800 resolution (checkerboard), improved draw distances, improved super sampled anti aliasing, improved occlusion and shadows.
- We Happy Few - 4K resolution and HDR support.
- What Remains of Edith Finch - Frame rate improvements.
- Wheels of Aurelia - 3840x2160 resolution, 60fps.
- Wipeout Omega Collection - 4K, resolution dependent on motion blur. Motion blur disabled: 4K resolution with 4x8 Enhanced Quality Anti-Aliasing. Motion blur enabled: 3840x2160 resolution (checkerboarding). 60fps, high resolution textures, improved illumination, reflections, shadows and other graphical effects. HDR.
- The Witcher 3 - 4K resolution.
- The Witness - 4K at 60fps, or 2560×1440 resolution at 60 FPS, HDR.
- World of Tanks - 3200 x 1800 resolution, HDR.
X
- XCOM 2 - Improved anti-aliasing and visual FX.