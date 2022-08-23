Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 live coverage - All the news as it happens

Refresh

And that's a wrap! Another Opening Night Live and a cheeky tease for the Game Awards on December 8 later this year.

It looks brilliantly silly, with plenty of narrative to go alongside the zombie brain smashing stuff - that seems to be so gory that they've had to censor it for ONL. Apparently there's an uncensored one on YouTube so look out for that one if you want the full, gory, experience.

Dambusters has built this version of Dead Island from the ground up, as an action RPG. With six playable characters, each one has their own unique abilities. It's set in downtown LA, and is an ode to zombie b-movies of old.

Dead Island 2 closing out Opening Night Live with a brand new look and what the GamesRadar team is calling "very leaky zombies". Loving the mashup of LA Hollywood lifestyle and almost incidental zombie slaying in yet another slammer of a trailer. It's coming Feb 3 2023 too! AT LAST!

Outlast: Trials, the multiplayer take on the horrible horror series, is coming to closed beta on October 28.

Dorfromantik is finally coming to Switch on Sept 29. My absolute go to for zen chill times just went portable.

That was Phantom Hellcat and Crossfire X Babylon there with trailers too, almost missed those in the excitement about Darktide.

Warhammer 40K: Darktide got a lengthy trailer there, which was delayed to November 30 in recent weeks.

Park Beyond just got a new trailer and a new 2023 launch window.

Kojima - aka Keighley's bestie - is here to announce he's working on multiple games. AND a podcast, that's coming on September 8 to Spotify.

Where Winds Meet gets quite a dramatic trailer with lots of katana fights and seriously dramatic vibes. Is this secretly the Asian Assassin's Creed we've all been hoping for? Not quite, but close.

Good story trailer here - and there's the new date, October 21. So just four days earlier...

Gotham Knights is getting a reverse delay - it's coming earlier than expected!

Anniversary update for Age of Empires 4 coming October 25.

Now that's quite a list of developer accolades isn't it. This is Wyrdsong and it's still pretty mysterious

Anooooother space game to give Starfield the scaries - Scars Above. Looks pretty cool!

A Killer Klowns from Outer Space game is not something I saw coming at all!

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is up next and it's quite a deep exploration into this joint venture between Telltale and Deck Nine (of Life is Strange: Before the Storm and True Colors fame).

Oh hello Hardspace Shipbreaker coming to consoles on September 20!

High on Life from Squanch Games and Justin Roiland (of Rick and Morty fame) gets a trailer that's all about how the anthropomorphic guns work in a boss battle. I'm not sure how annoying the guns are going to be over a prolonged period if I'm honest, but this dual weilding pistol and grappler gun is an interesting mechanic. Oh also a very angry knife. Oh wait, the knife turns into the tongue-grapple?? That sounds painful.

From one HoYoVerse to another. A brand new trailer for the intriguing Honkai Star Rail. As someone not too familiar with that one, I couldn't really discern much from that one!

That's a nice trailer for Genshin Impact 3.0 update there, ahead of the drop later today!

Homeworld 3 gets a lengthy trailer at ONL - signalling the return of the legendary RTS title.

This one is looking interesting, with its desert landscape and big, badass weapons. It's from Deck 13, the creators of The Surge series, and will have you fighting gods of some sort. Atlas Fallen is the title for this, and it looks like Monster Hunter meets Destiny. Dropping in 2023!

I'm sorry, but you can't really get much cooler than a space game introduced by a literal astronaut from the International Space Station! Another world premiere for this one too, and it's called Stranded: Alien Dawn. It looks to be a survival, farming game, set on an alien planet. It's launching into early access this October.

Lies of P, the Soulslike Pinocchio story, just got confirmed as a day one Xbox Game Pass title - another leak that happened earlier today sadly. I mean, that's no puppet is it! I thought he only wanted to be a real boy... I have questions. This is our best look at the title's gameplay so far though, with myriad weapons and enemies keeping our hero from reaching Mr. Geppetto - who he just so happens to meet in this trailer. Launch window confirmed as 2023 for that one.

Friends vs Friends... huh, this looks colourful and mad!

You'll build a crew of 10 characters to create your roster. It's "like Hearthstone meets XCOM", according to the developer. It's inspired by miniatures of course, and the fact the developers took to painting during the pandemic. You can actually customize your miniatures in the game too - and all the characters in the game were painted using the in-game tools. That September 29 release date is actually it launching into Early Access, apologies folks.

Subnautica devs, Unknown Worlds, is about to reveal its next game - Moonbreaker - which has had its story written by well-known sci-fi author Brandon Sanderson. Interestingly it looks super table-top inspired, with its turn-based strategic gameplay carried out by little figures. Oh wow, it's coming soon too! September 29.

Stan S. Stanman and his super mad arms is here to talk us through the highly-anticipated Return to Monkey Island - which finally got a release date of September 19 which just so happens to be International Talk Like a Pirate Day! We'll be celebrating on GamesRadaaaaaaargh of course.

Gotta love how mad every trailer for Goat Simulator 3 is! GOATS WITH CLOTHES FOLKS

Under the Waves is another world premiere and it looks lush! An underwater single-player adventure game that will be released in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It looks like it's going to have a strong narrative, and just lovely atmosphere overall.

Oh and Sonic Frontiers is coming November 8!

Sonic Frontiers is up now, and who is that adorable little fella at the start? Genuinely thought they just wiped him out there. This trailer is definitely doing well to hype up the incoming title

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties - the DLC that is causing fans some concerns - also got a release date of October 13. It's still not quite clear what the supposed story DLC will entail though beyond a battle arena though.

October 21 is the official date!

Randy Pitchford up now to talk about New Tales from the Borderlands, which is dropping in October (as the leak from Amazon suggested). This is the first time we've seen the game in action since its tease back in April.

The new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy is here, and it's focused on the legacy of Salazar Slytherin. It's also very focused on the dark arts, and what will happen if you wield them. It also seems that deluxe edition owners will get 72 hours early access to the title. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)