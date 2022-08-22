Genshin Impact 3.0 release time – Tighnari banner starts soon

The Genshin Impact 3.0 release time is nearly here, which proves significant as that’s when we’ll be able to wish upon Tighnari’s banner – or fan-favourite Zhongli, if you haven’t added the Geo Archon vessel to your squad yet. Knowing when Genshin Impact’s new update unlocks also proves handy as we can plan around it accordingly regarding pre-installation and knowing when to step away from our screens as maintenance tootles on.

The Genshin Impact 3.0 release time is 8pm PT and 11pm ET on August 23, or 4am BST on August 24. Mihoyo explains in a blog post (opens in new tab) that maintenance is due to start at 3pm PT, 6pm ET, and 11pm BST on August 23 and is anticipated to last five hours, which is how we arrive at the information provided above.

As ever, you’ll get 300 Primogems to make up for the maintenance duration, which amounts to 60 Primogems each hour. If maintenance completes early, you’ll still get the entire sum still.

The good news is that pre-installation is already available, so you can ensure you’re ready to jump back into Teyvat as soon as maintenance ends. If you’re on PC, simply open the Genshin Impact launcher and click the ‘pre-game installation’ option to the left of ‘launch’. If you’re on mobile, head to the ‘other’ tab in the settings menu, and you should see it there.

Once Genshin Impact’s 3.0 update releases, you can wish upon Tighnari or Zhongli’s banner for a chance to add them to your squad. Tighnari is sure to attract plenty of interest as one of the update’s new characters and a Dendro element user to boot. That said, Zhongli has long been a favourite for many.

Regardless of which banner you shoot for, you’ll get the same supporting cast of four-star characters Collei, Diona, and Fischl to round out each banner. Collei is the standout pick here, as the bow user is also new to the game and a Dendro element user.

Zhongli places well in our best Genshin Impact characters list, but where will Tighnari end up?