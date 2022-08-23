Killer Klowns from Outer Space is getting the multiplayer horror treatment

Killer Klowns from Outer Space is the latest cult classic horror movie to be getting the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game treatment, just like Friday the 13th, Evil Dead, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Killer Clowns from Outer Space: The Game is a 3v7 multiplayer romp that'll let you plan out your very own alien invasion and harvest humans as the Killer Klowns, which I'll note are designed with a pleasing faithfulness to the source work, or you can round up a team of friends to fight off the extraterrestrial goofballs.

Essentially, if you've played Dead by Daylight or any of the horror games inspired by it, you already know what you're in for here. A team of survivors faces off against a more powerful enemy or group of enemies, and the match ends when either, A) all of the survivors are dead, or, B) the enemy's dastardly plans are somehow thwarted. It's a formula that worked to great success most recently with Evil Dead: The Game, and I'm honestly hyped for the Killer Klowns version.

The trailer shows an oblivious teenager rocking out to some rad tunes completely unbeknownst to the face-painted shitstorm playing out just outside his bedroom window. He soon realizes the gravity of the situation when he opens his door to find three sinister Klowns carrying the pizza he'd ordered. We only get to see a few seconds of gameplay showing some teens grouping up near a generator and some Klowns blasting away at helpless carnival-goers. To my delight, it looks just like the 1988 movie in video game form, and I'm all the way here for it.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game is in development at Teravision Games, with Friday the 13th executive director Randy Greenback at the lead. It's due to touch ground on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S in early 2023.