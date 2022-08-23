Gotham Knights is coming out four days early, and it's not even a pre-order bonus

Gotham Knights got a new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live highlighting some of the villains you'll be battling, alongside a surprising announcement: the game's coming out four days early.

Gotham Knights is now due to launch on October 21, which will give you an extra weekend with the game compared to its previously-announced release date of October 25. That's not part of some early access pre-order bonus or anything - the game's just coming out four days early.

The new trailer shows off a host of villains, including Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Mr. Freeze.

