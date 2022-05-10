Gotham Knights now skipping PS4 and Xbox One for new-gen-exclusive launch

Gotham Knights has shed its PS4 and Xbox One versions and will now launch exclusively on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC this October.

Warner Bros. Games confirmed the game's updated platforms on the heels of a new trailer showcasing Nightwing and Red Hood in action. "To provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game … will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles," the publisher said in an accompanying statement.

The good news is that, despite a change in target platforms, Gotham Knights ' release date remains unchanged. It was previously scheduled to launch in 2021 but was ultimately delayed to the back half of 2022 , but as of now, it's still coming on October 25. If anything, it's possible that a cross-gen launch could have led to a delay – if not an unavoidable dip in quality, as the statement from Warner Bros. Games implies.

Gotham Knights is a third-person, open-world action RPG starring Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, who fight to save Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death. Each hero has their own traversal and combat abilities, giving you four different ways to approach Gotham. The game features an original story seemingly focusing on the Court of Owls as a main antagonist, but we know other Batman villains like Mr. Freeze will also make an appearance.