Gotham Knights delayed to 2022, pushing back the co-op superhero action

Gotham Knights has been delayed, meaning the new co-op successor to the Arkham series is no longer set to arrive this year.

WB Games Montreal had previously said the release date for Gotham Knights would arrive some time in 2021, and in an update to its official Twitter account it revealed that plan was no longer in the cards. We'll have to wait until 2022 to descend upon Gotham with the Bat-family. Here's the message from Gotham Knights' official Twitter account:

"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players. Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the games in the coming months."

Gotham Knights was first announced at the DC Fandome special event in August 2020, where WB Games Montreal confirmed that it would tell its own story set in a separate fiction from Rocksteady's Arkham trilogy (which is continuing in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League). In this world, Batman is dead - really dead - and his last act was to put out the call to Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin to reunite at the Belfry and continue the cause of protecting Gotham in his absence.

WB Games Montreal has teased that Gotham Knights will feature "entirely redesigned" combat from the Arkham series, and while it will be playable entirely in co-op, you can also complete the game solo if you prefer.

