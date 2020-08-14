DC FanDome schedule announced: here’s when you can watch panels from The Batman, Snyder Cut, and more

The DC FanDome schedule has been announced. The 24-hour event celebrating all that DC has to offer across the world of movies, games, and comics has now revealed some of the major panels we’ll be catching on August 22. From Wonder Woman 1984, to The Batman, to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, here’s when you can watch the major DC FanDome panels in our rundown of the schedule – in both the US and UK.

Wonder Woman 1984 – 10am Pacific/6pm BST (with new footage)

– 10am Pacific/6pm BST (with new footage) Warner Bros. Montreal game announcement – 10:30am Pacific/6:30pm BST

– 10:30am Pacific/6:30pm BST The Sandman Universe – 10:45am Pacific/6:45pm BST

– 10:45am Pacific/6:45pm BST Flash (2022) – 11:45am Pacific/7:45pm BST

– 11:45am Pacific/7:45pm BST The Suicide Squad – 12pm Pacific/8pm BST

– 12pm Pacific/8pm BST Snyder Cut – 2:45pm Pacific/10:45pm BST

– 2:45pm Pacific/10:45pm BST Black Adam – 3:00pm Pacific/11:00pm BST

– 3:00pm Pacific/11:00pm BST Aquaman – 4:00pm Pacific/midnight BST

– 4:00pm Pacific/midnight BST Shazam – 4:30pm Pacific/00:30am BST (August 23)

– 4:30pm Pacific/00:30am BST (August 23) The Batman – 5:30pm Pacific/1:30am BST (August 23)

For more, see the full DC FanDome schedule on the DC site.

With “surprise guests” and what is sure to be a fair few announcements in the works, it looks like DC has pulled out all the stops for its FanDome event. It’s going to be a long day too, especially for those in the UK: at least 7 hours of wall-to-wall reveals from some of the biggest new superhero movies flying your way over the next few years.

Alongside that bunch are representatives from the TV side of things, too: Harley Quinn, Batwoman, Stargirl, The Flash, and much, much more are showing up at the virtual event. Also part of the DC FanDome schedule is the Warner Bros. Montreal game announcement at 10:30am Pacific and Rocksteady’s Kill The Suicide Squad reveal at 5:00pm Pacific.