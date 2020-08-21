How to watch DC FanDome: A guide to streaming every major online panel this weekend

Are you ready for DC's FanDome? Sure, you might feel ready but you also need to get prepared well ahead of time for the unique 24-hour online-only event, lest you get left behind on the day itself. Below, we’ll take you through how to watch DC FanDome, as well as making sure you’re all set when it comes to streaming the online panels for the likes of The Batman, Snyder Cut, and Wonder Woman 1984 this weekend.

How to watch DC FanDome

So, you’ve taken a look at the DC FanDome schedule and planned out your Saturday (that's Saturday, 22 August, when the main show is happening). How do you actually get into the event? Unlike San Diego Comic-Con which dumped its panels on YouTube, you’ll have to be at a certain place if you want to watch FanDome this year.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy. Head on over to DCFanDome.com or the FanDome schedule sub-site and make an account. If you’ve already signed up, log in and have your details saved now to avoid a headache.

You can watch on PC, Mac, or mobile. It’s not yet confirmed whether you can watch through the PS4 and Xbox One web browsers. Assuming you can, it’s unlikely to be the optimum experience, given how clunky the console web browsers can sometimes feel.

Then, on Saturday, you’ll be able to watch each panel live by clicking on each respective page at the Hall of Heroes. Pro tip: add anything you want to watch to your schedule now so you can access it without any fuss. There are also encore presentations should you miss out first time ‘round.

Assuming you have other plans on Saturday – tut, tut – then your best bet to keep an eye on all the action and announcements would be to follow the DC and Warner Bros. Pictures Twitter accounts, plus we'll be keeping you updated @TotalFilm.

And there you have it! Join us Saturday as GamesRadar+ covers the biggest and best news from DC FanDome.