A year later than planned, Gotham Knights has a release date

The Gotham Knights release date has been confirmed.

In a tweet earlier today, the game's official Twitter account stated that "Gotham will always need its heroes," pointing to a release date for the "all new adventure" on October 25, 2022.

Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22. #GothamKnights

The announcement is surprisingly low-key for such a major license, but perhaps that's because Gotham Knights is still several months away. Today's announcement is also significant because it's the first time that we've heard proper tell of the game in a while. Back in January, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar suggested that both Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy were still on for 2022 releases, but before that the last we'd seen was a trailer in October.

That, of course, came after Gotham Knights was delayed from 2021 to 2022, back in March of last year. Back then, WB Montreal told fans that it was "giving the game more time," to help deliver "the best possible experience for players."

Perhaps that'll prove to be good news in the long run. Not only does a delayed game eventually get a chance to turn out alright, as Miyamoto's immortal saying (sort of) goes, but in this particular instance, Gotham Knights gets to come out in a year supported by The Batman's success in cinemas, and as part of a wave of exciting superhero titles including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Marvel's Midnight Suns.

