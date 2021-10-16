New Gotham Knights trailer reminds us the Court of Owls is always watching

A new Gotham Knights trailer dropped during DC FanDome, and it's all about the mysterious Court of Owls.

Gotham Knights is an upcoming action RPG that lets players control Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood after they've gone their separate ways. The four are reunited in the face of a new enemy: a secrete society of criminals known only as the Court of Owls - a society reportedly as old as Gotham itself. The foursome is also working to investigate Batman's death, so don't expect the Caped Crusader to come to anyone's rescue.

"Batman, Jim Gordon, they thought they had a handle on this city," the Penguin tells Nightwing. "They never did. You don't stand a chance, because they're always watching, always listening, pulling everybody's strings. Yours. Mine. But no one talks about them. Not a whispered word is said." Nightwing responds, saying that the Court of Owls is a myth, before we're shown how very real this mysterious collective is.

Lurking in the shadows of Gotham City, listening and watching the heroes' every move, the white-masked Court of Owls s inherently creepy. As something skitters over Batgirl's head and Red Hood gets locked away in a creepy birdcage, it's clear that the four heroes are up against a formidable group of foes. A shot of Batgirl wearing the Court of Owls mask sent chills up my spine. This is going to be so much spooky fun.

After the trailer, a behind-the-scenes video about the Court of Owls in Gotham Knights gave us even more to look forward to. In the comics, the Court of Owls makes Bruce Wayne feel like an outsider in his own city. Owls are natural predators to the bat, as the team behind the Court of Owls explains, which certainly makes for a chilling dynamic.

The behind-the-scenes video goes into detail about Gotham Knight's RPG elements, which will certainly excite fans of the genre. The brain-washed foot soldiers of the Court of Owls, the Talons, will be a diverse group of enemies in Gotham Knights, and you'll have to equip yourself accordingly in order to make quick work of them. "Like any good RPG, we're presenting you with a problem and then we're presenting you with a range of potential solutions and players will have an opportunity to kind of maximize that according to their own style," explains creative director Patrick Redding.

Gotham Knights will release in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Rumor has it the Gotham Knights devs could be working on a Superman game.