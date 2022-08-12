Hogwarts Legacy delayed into 2023

Hogwarts Legacy has been delayed out of this year, Avalanche Software has revealed.

The developer has taken to Twitter to confirm the news with a statement, explaining that the studio needs more time "to deliver the best possible game experience". If you're looking to pick up the Harry Potter RPG on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, you'll be waiting until February 10, 2023, to do so. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed "soon", so you've got a wee bit of a wait on your hands.

Hogwarts Legacy was initially set to release in 2021, though delays took the RPG to the 2022 holiday period before today's news.

Not too long ago, fans had hoped they spotted a hint that Hogwarts Legacy would release in early December. The Art of Hogwarts Legacy book was pencilled in for a December 6 release on Amazon UK, giving fans hope that the game might launch around the same time. Alas, that has not proven to be the case.

Still, we were recently treated to a cinematic (opens in new tab) that debuted alongside some snaps of the character creator. If you've been out of the loop, the footage was revealed during a tech presentation at this year's Autodesk Vision Series. The cinematic featured a gang of dark wizards trying to restrain a poor hippogriff - Slytherian behaviour if we ever saw it - before a pair of Hogwarts students hatched a plan to rescue the fantastic beast. You can read all about it at the link provided.

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you'd like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling's rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality (opens in new tab) in the US, or Mermaids (opens in new tab) in the UK.