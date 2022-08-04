New Hogwarts Legacy cinematic will make you want to use Crucio on these dark wizards

Hogwarts Legacy has debuted a new cinematic alongside screenshots of its character customization menu.

Revealed during a tech presentation at this year's Autodesk Vision Series, the cutscene shows a gang of dark wizards trying to restrain a hippogriff, and in doing so, they straight up abuse the poor thing. Luckily, our pair of Hogwarts protagonists are secretly watching the scene play out from a nearby cover, and they quickly hatch a plan to rescue the hippogriff and get payback on the jerk wizards. The player character seems to know the hippogriff, so this is personal.

Check it out:

New cinematic from #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/gKGaIYkXEmAugust 3, 2022 See more

The tech talk also showed off Hogwarts Legacy's character creator, and while we don't have footage of it in motion, we do have some screenshots. The screenshots reveal a bunch of different options to make your wizard look exactly how you like, including face shape, skin color, and glasses. There will also be a number of preset character models you can choose if you aren't much for character customization.

In case you're wondering where Harry Potter and co. are in this footage, Hogwarts Legacy is set way back in the late 1800s, so roughly a 100 years before the events of Harry Potter. That means you'll get to know a brand new cast of characters and see the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in a whole new (old) light. It's due to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this holiday season.

