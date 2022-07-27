Hogwarts Legacy fans think the artbook may have just given away the release date

Hogwarts Legacy fans think that the game could be due to release in December after Amazon lists the game’s artbook for release on December 6, 2022.

As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), Hogwarts Legacy fans have been discussing on Reddit (opens in new tab) a recent update to the 'The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World' book on Amazon UK (opens in new tab). One Reddit user has pointed out that the book now has a release date of 'December 6, 2022' which could point towards a release date for the game as well.

It’s possible that this is just a placeholder date for the book but it’s important to note that the ' Hogwarts Legacy: The Official Game Guide (opens in new tab)' has a 'December 31, 2022' release date - which seems more like a placeholder date than December 6. According to the comments (opens in new tab) of the post, the artbook did previously have a December 31 release date before the current one - which suggests it very well could have recently been updated to an official release date.

It looks like Amazon UK isn’t the only storefront to have the December 6 release date either as Amazon Japan (opens in new tab) also features it. The likes of Amazon US (opens in new tab) and Amazon Canada (opens in new tab), however, still have the December 31 placeholder.

Another Reddit user (opens in new tab) also pointed out in the comments of the post that fellow Warner Bros Games title Gotham Knights has got an accompanying book, the 'Collector’s Compendium', which is due to release on October 25, 2022 - which, you guessed it, is the exact same day that the game is due to release later this year .

Speculation aside, what we do know for sure is that Hogwarts Legacy is still due to release sometime this year. Back in March, PlayStation hosted a Hogwarts Legacy-specific State of Play where it was announced that the Hogwarts Legacy release window is set for holiday 2022 - so at least we know that it’s definitely due around November or December of this year.