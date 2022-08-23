Everywhere is a Metaverse experience from a former GTA lead

We now have our first look at Everywhere, with a release date of 2023.

Earlier today at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Build A Rocket Boy unveiled the very first look at Everywhere. In a sense, the "game" is looking to move beyond the typical game experience, and it's headed up by former Rockstar lead and Grand Theft Auto developer Leslie Benzies.

"We're not trying to make a normal game," said a developer appearing on stage at Opening Night Live straight after the debut trailer for the game. It seems as though player-driven content is a big focus for Everywhere, as Benzies and company are putting a big emphasis on players creating the fun.

What's more, Everywhere is actually aiming to launch at some point next year in 2023. It feels like years ago that Benzies first departed Rockstar to found his brand new studio and developer the ambitious new game, but all of a sudden the game is finally around the corner from launching.

Finally, Everywhere is already opening sign ups for players at some point later today through the game's official website. Right now, there isn't an exact timing for players who sign up to get their hands on the new game, but it's good news to know that the developers behind the new title want to get it into the hands of players as soon as possible.

