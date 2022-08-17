New Tales from the Borderlands gets October release date

New Tales from the Borderlands just got an October 21 release date via recently updated Amazon listings.

As spotted by the ever-watchful gaze of Wario64 on Twitter (opens in new tab), the Amazon (opens in new tab) pages for all versions of New Tales from the Borderlands - which has also been confirmed to be the official title - shows the release date and price. It seems Amazon got ahead of Gearbox on the announcement, as we've yet to see an official trailer for the follow-up, despite CEO Randy Pitchford teasing a summer reveal.

The Amazon listings also revealed that the game will cost $50 on all platforms, which is a good deal more than the original game, which cost $5 per episode, so $25 for all five of 'em. Nowadays, you can pickup the whole season for around $20. That could suggest a much meatier follow-up is on the way.

Finally, you can check out the newly revealed cover art right here:

(Image credit: Gearbox)

New Tales from the Borderlands was announced back in April, with Gearbox taking development in-house rather than outsourcing it to another studio, as it did with 2014's Tales from the Borderlands.

Again, since we don't have a trailer - even the announcement was just a teaser image - it's hard to say where Gearbox will be taking the series now that it's given itself complete creative control. Pitchford has confirmed that the follow-up will feature "all new characters and all new stories from Borderlands," so don't expect a direct continuation of the story from the first game.

