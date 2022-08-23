Hideo Kojima is working on multiple games - and a podcast

Hideo Kojima is working on multiple games, and he's spinning off a podcast in the process.

Kojima took the virtual stage at today's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase to tease some new projects. "While I am working on my new games, today I am here to share some other news," he said, with the plurality of games putting in some serious work.

Sadly, Kojima didn't say anything about these mysterious games, but he was quite eager to talk about his new podcast: Brain Structure. The podcast will air on Spotify with "simultaneous interpretation" for both English and Japanese, and the first episode is out September 8 with "special guests" from various fields to come.

Announcing a podcast with unclear topics while distinctly not announcing multiple highly anticipated games is perhaps the most Kojima course of action conceivable – doubly so given Kojima Productions just announced a VR exhibit for Tokyo Game Show which also apparently won't include a game reveal.

This follows the news that Kojima Productions has partnered with Xbox on a new cloud-powered project described as something "no one has ever experienced." Picking up on the understandable confusion and hesitation sparked by this obtuse pitch, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was quick to clarify that this Kojima collab project is most certainly a video game , not an abstract "experience." Does that give us any idea of what it's like? Absolutely not, but it does imply it'll at least have some meat on it.