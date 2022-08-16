Hideo Kojima's studio will host a VR space at Tokyo Game Show

Kojima Productions is taking part in a virtual reality exhibition at Tokyo Game Show next month.

As announced earlier today on August 16, the Death Stranding developer will be appearing at Tokyo Game Show in a pretty special capacity. According to the tweet just below, Tokyo Game Show will host a virtual reality space alongside the physical show next month in September, and Kojima Productions will be involved with the exhibition in some way.

【#TGS2022 Info】This year at TGS, in addition to the merch booth, we will also have an exhibit at the online virtual venue, "TOKYO GAME SHOW VR 2022"👍👍Please stay tuned to see how the virtual space will turn out 👀

Right now, we don’t know in what capacity the Hideo Kojima-lead studio will be appearing in the virtual space. The developer could simply be inserting a lifesize statue of Death Stranding protagonist actor Norman Reedus into the VR space for showgoers to peruse, or they could be setting up a larger booth within the space.

Some of the responses to the Twitter announcement above are a little confused, so it’s worth stating that this absolutely isn’t the reveal of a VR game from the studio. Kojima Productions is simply taking part in the VR aspect of Tokyo Game Show, in addition to the physical show floor, where showgoers can purchase items from their merchandise booth.

Additionally, it’s worth remembering this isn’t a guarantee the developer will reveal anything new about their ongoing projects in the VR space. As Kojima himself announced earlier this year, the studio is collaborating with Microsoft to develop a brand new game taking advantage of the studio’s cloud-based technology. We’ll be in the dark about this project for a little while longer at least.

