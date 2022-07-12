Hideo Kojima, Gabe Newell, and more re-enact a Dragon Ball arc

The year is 2022, and games industry legends have come together to cast a huge Spirit Bomb in a Dragon Ball re-enactment.

Late last month in June, YouTube channel Mega64 uploaded the video seen just below, which is an entire re-enactment of the Majin Buu (he's the big pink guy) saga in Dragon Ball. Towards the end of the saga, a massive Spirit Bomb is unleashed, and to accomplish this herculean feat, Mega64 look to have recruited some incredibly famous faces from around the world to help out.

As such, there's like the likes of Hideo Kojima, Hideki Kamiya, Hironobu Sakaguchi, Swery, Gabe Newell, and Cliff Bleszinski all appearing near the epic conclusion of the Majin Buu re-enactment. The cast all come together to throw their arms up around the world, casting the huge Spirit Bomb that brings an ultimate end to the saga itself.

I would like to know what the negotiations were like to recruit these legends into Mega64's video. Did anyone reject a cameo? Was anything overly enthusiastic about taking part? For his part, Sakaguchi really gets stuck into the routine, so much so that when I saw a clip of this doing the rounds earlier this month, I assumed it was for a new music video.

Well, that sure was an entertaining eleven minutes. In fact, it's a feat in and of itself that Mega64 actually condensed an entire Dragon Ball arc into a five minute sequence - Dragon Ball arcs are notoriously long, and also infamously filled with filler episodes and arcs. Boy oh boy, what a time to be alive.

