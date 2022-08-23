New New Tales from the Borderlands trailer stars a talking gun and a revenge-driven FroYo waitress

The first trailer for New Tales from the Borderlands just dropped, confirming its October release date.

Gearbox showed off its second narrative-focused take on the Borderlands universe in classic style. Drawing once again on the narrative talents of the series' least-trustworthy merchant, Marcus, the trailer introduces Anu, her brother Octavio, and local frogurt store owner Fran.

The unfortunate trio find themselves on Promethea - home planet of the in-universe Atlus Corporation - in the midst of a hostile takeover by one of Borderlands' other major weapons manufacturers. In this case that's Tediore, best known for gimmick-packed guns like the very sentient, very angry gun-with-legs that makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

In an attempt to (potentially) save the world, the three must unite and face down not just Tediore, but the various monsters and criminals that define the Borderlands series. However, given the narrative spin that the Tales games put on the franchise, you'll get to decide how you want to turn the tide, based on the hopes and dreams of each of your characters. Anu, for example, wants to break the weapons manufacturers' grip on the galaxy, Octavio is out to make a quick buck, and Fran is looking for revenge. You'll impact all three of their stories with the choices you make throughout the game.

As well as confirming an October release date across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Gearbox also revealed the New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition, which bundles in the original game for just an extra $10/£10. On top of that, the game's pre-order bonuses include cosmetics for all three main characters, 10,000 in-game currency, and an in-game collectible.

